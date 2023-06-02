Magazine

Djokovic advances to French Open fourth round

The Serb was forced to a tiebreak in the first two sets before he stormed a double-break ahead in the third and final set.

Published : Jun 02, 2023 22:25 IST , CHENNAI - 0 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Serbia’s Novak Djokovic celebrates after scoring a point against Spain’s Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.
Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates after scoring a point against Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic celebrates after scoring a point against Spain’s Alejandro Davidovich Fokina. | Photo Credit: AP

Novak Djokovic advanced to the fourth round of the French Open with a 7-6(4), 7-6(5), 6-2 win against Spain’s Alejandro Davidovich Fokina on Friday.

The two-time champion has not dropped a single set so far and maintained his perfect record in the tournament in the third round too.

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
