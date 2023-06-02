Djokovic advances to French Open fourth round

Published : Jun 02, 2023 22:25 IST , CHENNAI - 0 MINS READ

Novak Djokovic advanced to the fourth round of the French Open with a 7-6(4), 7-6(5), 6-2 win against Spain’s Alejandro Davidovich Fokina on Friday.

The two-time champion has not dropped a single set so far and maintained his perfect record in the tournament in the third round too.

MORE TO FOLLOW