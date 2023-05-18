Tennis

Nadal pulls out of French Open, says 2024 to be last year of career

Nadal, who has won the title at Roland-Garros a record-breaking 14 times, is set to miss the tournament in Paris for the first time since making his debut at the clay Major in 2005.

CHENNAI 18 May, 2023 19:37 IST
FILE PHOTO: Fourteen-time champion Rafael Nadal has pulled out of this year’s French Open.

FILE PHOTO: Fourteen-time champion Rafael Nadal has pulled out of this year’s French Open. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Rafael Nadal has withdrawn from this year’s French Open, the 22-time Major winner announced in a press conference at his academy in Mallorca, Spain on Thursday.

“My injury did not progress as it should have. It will be impossible for me to play at the Roland-Garros,” he said.

“I will not be in Roland-Garros and I do not intend to continue playing in the following months. It has been difficult for me to have continuity in every way, because of my physique. I need to put a full stop to what my sports career is. I am going to regenerate my body and when I feel ready, I will start again.”

“It could be an objective to try to play Davis Cup and prepare for 2024, which will be the last year of my sports career.

“My idea is to enjoy and travel to all the tournaments where I was happy if I have the chance.

“I went through some very difficult years and I think it’s time to take better care of my body, I have suffered a lot with injuries... What will happen next year I don’t know.

“Roland Garros will always be Roland Garros with or without me ... there will be a new champion and I’m sure the tournament will be a big success.”

The Spaniard, who turns 37 next month, hasn’t played a match this year since sustaining a hip injury during his second-round loss to USA’s Mackenzie McDonald at the Australian Open.

French Open organisers said on Twitter: “We can’t imagine how hard this decision was. We’ll definitely miss you at this year’s Roland-Garros. Take care of yourself to come back stronger on court. Hoping to see you next year in Paris.”

When asked whether he could participate at the 2024 Paris Olympics where the tennis event takes place at Roland-Garros, he said, “ I don’t want to say one thing and do the other. Can’t predict my body. Keeping my options open. Paris OIympic Games is one of the competitions I want to be at. I don’t know if that will be my last tournament.”

Nadal has previously won gold medals in men’s singles at Beijing Olympics (2008) and men’s doubles at Rio de Janeiro Olympics (2016).

