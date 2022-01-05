Ramkumar-Bopanna pair enters quarterfinals in Adelaide

India’s Ramkumar Ramanathan and Rohan Bopanna entered the men’s doubles quarterfinals of the Adelaide International 1, an ATP 250 event, with a hard-fought win on Wednesday.

Ramkumar and Bopanna, who were pairing up together for the first time on the ATP tour, had to dig deep to stun the eighth seed American duo of Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow 6-7 (4), 7-6 (3), 10-4 in a super tie-breaker in the second round. They had earlier trounced American Jamie Cerretani and Brazilian Fernando Romboli 6-2, 6-1 in the opening round on Tuesday.

They will face the winner of a pre-quarterfinal match between the French-Monegasque duo of Benjamin Bonzi and Hugo Nys and the Belgian combination of Sander Gille Joran Vliegen.

In the women’s WTA 500 event, India’s Sania Mirza and her Ukrain’s Nadiia Kichenok overcame a first-set thrashing to knock out second seeds Gabriella Dabrowski and Giuliana Olmos 1-6, 6-3, 10-8.