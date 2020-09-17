Tennis Tennis Bopanna and Shapovalov enter quarterfinals at Italian Open The unseeded duo of Rohan Bopanna and Denis Shapovalov defeated Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah 6-3, 3-6, 10-5 in a round-of-16 tie at the Italian Open. PTI 17 September, 2020 22:23 IST Rohan Bopanna and Denis Shapovalov advanced to the quarterfinals of the 2020 Italian Open (File Photo). - TWITTER | @IndTennisDaily PTI 17 September, 2020 22:23 IST India’s Rohan Bopanna and Canadian Denis Shapovalov stunned top seeds Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah of Colombia in a hard-fought second-round encounter to enter the men’s doubles quarterfinals at the Italian Open in Rome on Thursday.READ | We're lucky to have Osaka as a leader, says Billie Jean King The unseeded Indo-Canadian pair defeated their fancied rivals 6-3, 3-6, 10-5 in a round-of-16 tie of the ATP Masters 1000 event.Bopanna and Shapovalov will next face the French duo of Jeremy Chardy and Fabrice Martin.Bopanna and Shapovalov had defeated Argentina’s Guido Pella and Chile’s Cristian Garin 6-4, 6-4 to move into the last-16.They had bowed out of the men’s doubles quarterfinals in the recently-concluded US Open, losing 5-7, 5-7 to the pair of Jean-Julien Rojer of the Netherlands and Horia Tecau of Romania. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos