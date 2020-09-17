Bopanna and Shapovalov enter quarterfinals at Italian Open

India’s Rohan Bopanna and Canadian Denis Shapovalov stunned top seeds Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah of Colombia in a hard-fought second-round encounter to enter the men’s doubles quarterfinals at the Italian Open in Rome on Thursday.

The unseeded Indo-Canadian pair defeated their fancied rivals 6-3, 3-6, 10-5 in a round-of-16 tie of the ATP Masters 1000 event.

Bopanna and Shapovalov will next face the French duo of Jeremy Chardy and Fabrice Martin.

Bopanna and Shapovalov had defeated Argentina’s Guido Pella and Chile’s Cristian Garin 6-4, 6-4 to move into the last-16.

They had bowed out of the men’s doubles quarterfinals in the recently-concluded US Open, losing 5-7, 5-7 to the pair of Jean-Julien Rojer of the Netherlands and Horia Tecau of Romania.