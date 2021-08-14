Tennis Tennis Rohan Bopanna-Ivan Dodig pair loses ATP quarterfinals in Toronto Rohan Bopanna and Ivan Dodig pair was beaten by third-seeded Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury in the doubles quarterfinals of the $3,487,915 ATP tennis tournament in Toronto. Team Sportstar New Delhi 14 August, 2021 20:44 IST File picture of Rohan Bopanna and Ivan Dodig. - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar New Delhi 14 August, 2021 20:44 IST Rohan Bopanna and Ivan Dodig pair was beaten by third-seeded Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury 4-6, 6-3, [10-4] in the doubles quarterfinals of the $3,487,915 ATP tennis tournament in Toronto.The Indo-Croatian pair collected 180 ATP points and $22,240.READ: Bopanna-Dodig in ATP Toronto quarterfinals; Ankita through to second roundIn the $100,000 ITF women’s event in the US, qualifier Ankita Raina was beaten 6-3, 6-(4), 6-4 by Katarzyna Kawa of Poland in the pre-quarterfinals.The results$3,487,915 ATP, Toronto: Doubles (quarterfinals): Rajeev Ram (US) & Joe Salisbury (GBR) bt Ivan Dodig (Cro) & Rohan Bopanna 4-6, 6-3, [10-4].$100,000 ITF women, Landisville (US): Singles (pre-quarterfinals): Katarzyna Kawa (Pol) bt Ankita Raina 6-3, 6-7(4), 6-4. Read more stories on Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :