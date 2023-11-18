MagazineBuy Print

ATP Finals 2023: Bopanna-Ebden pair suffers defeat in semifinals

Bopanna-Ebden pair lost 5-7, 4-6 to the Spanish-Argentine pair of Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos in the final-four clash which lasted 80 minutes.

Published : Nov 18, 2023 21:18 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Rohan Bopanna (right) and Australia’s Matthew Ebden (left) lost in the semifinals of the ATP Finals at Pala Alpitour on Saturday in Turin, Italy.
India’s Rohan Bopanna (right) and Australia’s Matthew Ebden (left) lost in the semifinals of the ATP Finals at Pala Alpitour on Saturday in Turin, Italy. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

India’s Rohan Bopanna (right) and Australia’s Matthew Ebden (left) lost in the semifinals of the ATP Finals at Pala Alpitour on Saturday in Turin, Italy. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

India’s Rohan Bopanna and his Australian partner Matthew Ebden suffered a straight-sets defeat in the semifinals of the ATP Finals men’s doubles event in Turin on Saturday.

Bopanna-Ebden pair lost 5-7, 4-6 to the Spanish-Argentine pair of Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos in the final-four clash which lasted 80 minutes.

Read | Rohan Bopanna becomes oldest to win a match at ATP Finals

While Bopanna, 43, made his fourth year-end appearance, Ebden played at this stage for the first time. The duo first teamed up at the start of this season and enjoyed an impressive year together, winning tour-level trophies in Doha and Indian Wells.

Bopanna and Ebden had the chance to be the year-end ATP Doubles No. 1. Had they beaten Granollers and Zeballos, they would have passed the already-eliminated Dodig and Krajicek, who are in top spot.

