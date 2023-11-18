ATP Finals 2023: Bopanna-Ebden pair suffers defeat in semifinals

India’s Rohan Bopanna and his Australian partner Matthew Ebden suffered a straight-sets defeat in the semifinals of the ATP Finals men’s doubles event in Turin on Saturday.
Bopanna-Ebden pair lost 5-7, 4-6 to the Spanish-Argentine pair of Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos in the final-four clash which lasted 80 minutes.
While Bopanna, 43, made his fourth year-end appearance, Ebden played at this stage for the first time. The duo first teamed up at the start of this season and enjoyed an impressive year together, winning tour-level trophies in Doha and Indian Wells.
Bopanna and Ebden had the chance to be the year-end ATP Doubles No. 1. Had they beaten Granollers and Zeballos, they would have passed the already-eliminated Dodig and Krajicek, who are in top spot.
