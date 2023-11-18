Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz, ATP Finals 2023: Semifinal preview, Head-to-head record, live streaming info

Six-time champion Novak Djokovic takes on Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinals of the ATP Finals in Turin, Italy on Saturday.
The clash is scheduled to be the last match at Pala Alpitour Stadium on the penultimate day of this year’s edition.
When and where to watch?
World No. 1 Djokovic, chasing a record-breaking seventh title at the year-ending championships, has reached the semifinals after three tough matches in the group stage. The 36-year-old Serbian started with a 7-6(4), 6-7(1), 6-3 win over Denmark’s Holger Rune in his first group-stage match.
However, Jannik Sinner handed Djokovic his first defeat since his loss to Alcaraz in the Wimbledon final as the Italian won the three-hour battle 7-5, 6-7(5), 7-6(2). The loss to Sinner, combined with Stefanos Tsitsipas’ retirement after three games in the match against Rune, made things tricky for Djokovic.
Despite winning 7-6(1), 4-6, 6-1 against Hubert Hurkacz, who replaced Tsitsipas as an alternate, Djokovic needed Sinner to beat Rune in the final group stage match to ensure qualification to the semifinals.
World No. 2 Alcaraz had qualified for the ATP Finals last year but could not participate due to injury. The 20-year-old Spaniard started his debut campaign this year with a 7-6(3), 3-6, 4-6 loss to Alexander Zverev but bounced back to defeat Andrey Rublev and Daniil Medvedev in straight sets to top the group.
Alcaraz bids to become the youngest finalist since Pete Sampras (20) won the title in 1991.
Head-to-head record
Played: 4 | Djokovic: 2 | Alcaraz: 2
Djokovic and Alcaraz have faced each other four times. Their first meeting took place in the semifinal of the 2022 Madrid Masters where Alcaraz came from a set down to beat the Serbian 6-7(5), 7-5, 7-6(5). In their second duel, Djokovic emerged triumphant 6-4, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1 in this year’s French Open semifinals. However, Alcaraz avenged that loss by upsetting the Serbian in a thrilling Wimbledon final. In their most recent clash, Djokovic won the Cincinnati Masters final.
|YEAR
|TOURNAMENT
|SURFACE
|WINNER
|SCORE
|2023
|CINCINNATI MASTERS
|OUTDOOR HARD
|DJOKOVIC
|5-7, 7-6(7), 7-6(4)
|2023
|WIMBLEDON
|GRASS
|ALCARAZ
|1-6, 7-6(6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4
|2023
|ROLAND GARROS
|OUTDOOR CLAY
|DJOKOVIC
|6-3, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1
|2022
|MADRID MASTERS
|OUTDOOR CLAY
|ALCARAZ
|6-7(5), 7-5, 7-6(5)
