MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz, ATP Finals 2023: Semifinal preview, Head-to-head record, live streaming info

Alcaraz will become the youngest player to reach the finals of the ATP Finals since Pete Sampras (20) won the title in 1991 if he beats Djokovic.

Published : Nov 18, 2023 19:28 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Serbia’s Novak Djokovic (left) faces Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz (right) in the semifinals of the ATP Finals 2023 in Turin, Italy.
Serbia’s Novak Djokovic (left) faces Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz (right) in the semifinals of the ATP Finals 2023 in Turin, Italy. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic (left) faces Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz (right) in the semifinals of the ATP Finals 2023 in Turin, Italy. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Six-time champion Novak Djokovic takes on Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinals of the ATP Finals in Turin, Italy on Saturday.

The clash is scheduled to be the last match at Pala Alpitour Stadium on the penultimate day of this year’s edition.

When and where to watch?
The ATP Finals semifinal between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network and streamed live on SonyLiv and JioTV. The match will start at 1:30AM IST on November 19.

World No. 1 Djokovic, chasing a record-breaking seventh title at the year-ending championships, has reached the semifinals after three tough matches in the group stage. The 36-year-old Serbian started with a 7-6(4), 6-7(1), 6-3 win over Denmark’s Holger Rune in his first group-stage match.

However, Jannik Sinner handed Djokovic his first defeat since his loss to Alcaraz in the Wimbledon final as the Italian won the three-hour battle 7-5, 6-7(5), 7-6(2). The loss to Sinner, combined with Stefanos Tsitsipas’ retirement after three games in the match against Rune, made things tricky for Djokovic.

Despite winning 7-6(1), 4-6, 6-1 against Hubert Hurkacz, who replaced Tsitsipas as an alternate, Djokovic needed Sinner to beat Rune in the final group stage match to ensure qualification to the semifinals.

World No. 2 Alcaraz had qualified for the ATP Finals last year but could not participate due to injury. The 20-year-old Spaniard started his debut campaign this year with a 7-6(3), 3-6, 4-6 loss to Alexander Zverev but bounced back to defeat Andrey Rublev and Daniil Medvedev in straight sets to top the group.

Alcaraz bids to become the youngest finalist since Pete Sampras (20) won the title in 1991.

Head-to-head record

Played: 4 | Djokovic: 2 | Alcaraz: 2

Djokovic and Alcaraz have faced each other four times. Their first meeting took place in the semifinal of the 2022 Madrid Masters where Alcaraz came from a set down to beat the Serbian 6-7(5), 7-5, 7-6(5). In their second duel, Djokovic emerged triumphant 6-4, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1 in this year’s French Open semifinals. However, Alcaraz avenged that loss by upsetting the Serbian in a thrilling Wimbledon final. In their most recent clash, Djokovic won the Cincinnati Masters final.

YEAR TOURNAMENT SURFACE WINNER SCORE
2023 CINCINNATI MASTERS OUTDOOR HARD DJOKOVIC 5-7, 7-6(7), 7-6(4)
2023 WIMBLEDON GRASS ALCARAZ 1-6, 7-6(6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4
2023 ROLAND GARROS OUTDOOR CLAY DJOKOVIC 6-3, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1
2022 MADRID MASTERS OUTDOOR CLAY ALCARAZ 6-7(5), 7-5, 7-6(5)

Related stories

Related Topics

Novak Djokovic /

ATP /

Carlos Alcaraz /

ATP Finals 2023 /

ATP Finals

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Asian Para Games gold medallist Neeraj Yadav fails dope test; India may lose two gold medals from Hangzhou 2022
    PTI
  2. Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz, ATP Finals 2023: Semifinal preview, Head-to-head record, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs AUS, World Cup 2023 final: Remaining calm under pressure will be key for India, says Raina
    Shayan Acharya
  4. Indian sports news wrap, November 18
    Team Sportstar
  5. Top spells by Australian bowlers in ODI World Cup finals
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

ICC World Cup 2023: In ‘Spirit of the Game’ debate, Shakib could have been everybody’s hero with some leniency

Ayon Sengupta
Batter’s worst nightmare: Mohammed Shami is currently India’s highest wicket-taker in World Cups, having gone past Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath.

Mohammed Shami – The Annihilator Unabated

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz, ATP Finals 2023: Semifinal preview, Head-to-head record, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  2. Davis Cup 2023: Andy Murray not facing Djokovic and out of the tournament due to shoulder injury
    AFP
  3. ATP Finals 2023: Alcaraz faces Djokovic in semifinals after finishing as group topper
    Team Sportstar
  4. Mathieu named France’s Davis Cup captain; to lead men’s Paris Olympics team
    AP
  5. ATP Finals 2023: Bopanna-Ebden pair seals semifinal spot
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Asian Para Games gold medallist Neeraj Yadav fails dope test; India may lose two gold medals from Hangzhou 2022
    PTI
  2. Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz, ATP Finals 2023: Semifinal preview, Head-to-head record, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs AUS, World Cup 2023 final: Remaining calm under pressure will be key for India, says Raina
    Shayan Acharya
  4. Indian sports news wrap, November 18
    Team Sportstar
  5. Top spells by Australian bowlers in ODI World Cup finals
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment