ATP Finals 2023: Alcaraz faces Djokovic in semifinals after finishing as group topper

World No. 2 Alcaraz needed a win over 2020 champion Medvedev to ensure a semifinal spot without depending on the outcome of the final group-stage match between Alexander Zverev and Andrey Rublev.

Published : Nov 17, 2023 20:33 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz reacts during his group stage match against Russia’s Daniil Medvedev at ATP Finals in Turin, Italy, on Friday.
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz reacts during his group stage match against Russia's Daniil Medvedev at ATP Finals in Turin, Italy, on Friday. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz reacts during his group stage match against Russia’s Daniil Medvedev at ATP Finals in Turin, Italy, on Friday. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Carlos Alcaraz topped the Red Group with a 6-4, 6-4 win over Daniil Medvedev on Friday in Turin to set up a blockbuster semifinal clash with World No. 1 Novak Djokovic in his maiden ATP Finals campaign.

World No. 2 Alcaraz needed a win over 2020 champion Medvedev to ensure a semifinal spot without depending on the outcome of the final group-stage match between Alexander Zverev and Andrey Rublev.

Medvedev, who had already qualified with wins over Zverev and Rublev, will be up against local favourite and Green Group topper Jannik Sinner in the other semifinal.

Medvedev looked the more dangerous player in the early exchanges but failed to convert break points in the fourth game.

Alcaraz, who lost to Zverev in his opening match, found another gear at 3-3 as he played four stupendous points to break to love.

He then pounced again at 4-4 in the second set as some errors by Medvedev helped him secure the break of serve. He then completed victory in emphatic fashion.

“I had to stay strong mentally, I was struggling a little bit on serve and his return game is amazing,” Alcaraz said on court. “I stayed calm and strong.”

Alcaraz and world number one Djokovic will meet for the first time since he lost to the Serb in the Cincinnati final.

(With inputs from Reuters)

