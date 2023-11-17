ATP Finals 2023: Sinner’s super run continues with 3-set win over Rune; Djokovic qualifies for semis

Jannik Sinner is setting new standards match after match at the ATP Finals 2023.

The home crowd favourite from Italy registered a first career win over Holger Rune, 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 on Thursday, two days after beating Novak Djokovic for the first time.

RELATED: Djokovic beats Hurkacz at ATP Finals but semis hopes hinge on Sinner

Sinner, who had already secured his place in the semifinal at the season-ending event for the year’s top eight players, went one step further and finished first in his group with a perfect 3-0 record.

“I bounced back in the third set just like I did against Nole,” Sinner said. “This victory means a lot, coming back after such a big match with so many emotions. But I was still able to win the big points.”

Sinner’s victory also enabled Djokovic to advance in second position in the group, following the 24-time Grand Slam champion’s 7-6 (1), 4-6, 6-1 win over alternate Hubert Hurkacz.

Sinner is already up to No. 4 in the rankings — the highest an Italian man has risen since Adriano Panatta nearly a half-century ago. But having also beaten No. 3 Daniil Medvedev in their last two meetings, and also with wins over No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz, the red-headed Sinner has designs on moving up even further.

“I think he’s going to reach the No. 1 in 2024 or he’s going to give himself the chance to reach the No. 1,” Alcaraz said on Wednesday.

All hits NO misses 🎤@janniksin goes undefeated in group play on home soil, fighting past Rune 6-2, 5-7, 6-4!#NittoATPFinalspic.twitter.com/mqEazhoQbE — ATP Tour (@atptour) November 16, 2023

Late in the second set, Sinner grasped the left side of his lower back in apparent pain. The issue appeared to bother Sinner when he hit his backhand.

Earlier, Rune had his right leg taped just under the knee. But both players were going for their shots at the end.

“I felt a knock during the second set but in the third set it wasn’t bothering me,” Sinner said.

Rune got into an argument with the chair umpire early in the third set when it was ruled that he waited too long to challenge a call.

Rune had won his previous two meetings with Sinner.