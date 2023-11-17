MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

ATP Finals 2023: Sinner’s super run continues with 3-set win over Rune; Djokovic qualifies for semis

The home crowd favourite from Italy registered a first career win over Holger Rune, 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 on Thursday, two days after beating Novak Djokovic for the first time.

Published : Nov 17, 2023 08:26 IST , Turin - 2 MINS READ

AP
Jannik Sinner of Italy plays a backhand against Holger Rune of Denmark during the Men’s Singles Round Robin match on day five of the Nitto ATP Finals at Pala Alpitour on November 16, 2023 in Turin, Italy.
Jannik Sinner of Italy plays a backhand against Holger Rune of Denmark during the Men’s Singles Round Robin match on day five of the Nitto ATP Finals at Pala Alpitour on November 16, 2023 in Turin, Italy. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Jannik Sinner of Italy plays a backhand against Holger Rune of Denmark during the Men’s Singles Round Robin match on day five of the Nitto ATP Finals at Pala Alpitour on November 16, 2023 in Turin, Italy. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Jannik Sinner is setting new standards match after match at the ATP Finals 2023.

The home crowd favourite from Italy registered a first career win over Holger Rune, 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 on Thursday, two days after beating Novak Djokovic for the first time.

RELATED: Djokovic beats Hurkacz at ATP Finals but semis hopes hinge on Sinner

Sinner, who had already secured his place in the semifinal at the season-ending event for the year’s top eight players, went one step further and finished first in his group with a perfect 3-0 record.

“I bounced back in the third set just like I did against Nole,” Sinner said. “This victory means a lot, coming back after such a big match with so many emotions. But I was still able to win the big points.”

Sinner’s victory also enabled Djokovic to advance in second position in the group, following the 24-time Grand Slam champion’s 7-6 (1), 4-6, 6-1 win over alternate Hubert Hurkacz.

Sinner is already up to No. 4 in the rankings — the highest an Italian man has risen since Adriano Panatta nearly a half-century ago. But having also beaten No. 3 Daniil Medvedev in their last two meetings, and also with wins over No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz, the red-headed Sinner has designs on moving up even further.

“I think he’s going to reach the No. 1 in 2024 or he’s going to give himself the chance to reach the No. 1,” Alcaraz said on Wednesday.

Late in the second set, Sinner grasped the left side of his lower back in apparent pain. The issue appeared to bother Sinner when he hit his backhand.

Earlier, Rune had his right leg taped just under the knee. But both players were going for their shots at the end.

“I felt a knock during the second set but in the third set it wasn’t bothering me,” Sinner said.

Rune got into an argument with the chair umpire early in the third set when it was ruled that he waited too long to challenge a call.

Rune had won his previous two meetings with Sinner.

Related stories

Related Topics

ATP Finals 2023 /

ATP /

ATP World Tour Finals /

Jannik Sinner /

Holger Rune /

Novak Djokovic

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ATP Finals 2023: Sinner’s super run continues with 3-set win over Rune; Djokovic qualifies for semis
    AP
  2. ARG 0 - 2 URU at FT, FIFA World Cup qualifiers highlights: R Araujo, Nunez condemn Argentina to first loss
    Team Sportstar
  3. Colombia 2-1 Brazil Highlights, FIFA World Cup qualifiers: Martinelli goal in vain as Luis Dias brace leads Colombia to win
    Team Sportstar
  4. Argentina vs Uruguay LIVE streaming info, FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Head to head, form guide, when and where to watch Messi play?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Colombia vs Brazil LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

ICC World Cup 2023: In ‘Spirit of the Game’ debate, Shakib could have been everybody’s hero with some leniency

Ayon Sengupta
Batter’s worst nightmare: Mohammed Shami is currently India’s highest wicket-taker in World Cups, having gone past Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath.

Mohammed Shami – The Annihilator Unabated

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. ATP Finals 2023: Sinner’s super run continues with 3-set win over Rune; Djokovic qualifies for semis
    AP
  2. Djokovic beats Hurkacz at ATP Finals but semis hopes hinge on Sinner
    Reuters
  3. Tennis anti-corruption body sanctions five players for match-fixing
    Team Sportstar
  4. Nadal on ‘right track’ in road to recovery
    Team Sportstar
  5. ATP Finals 2023: Medvedev books place in semis after beating Zverev in straight sets
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ATP Finals 2023: Sinner’s super run continues with 3-set win over Rune; Djokovic qualifies for semis
    AP
  2. ARG 0 - 2 URU at FT, FIFA World Cup qualifiers highlights: R Araujo, Nunez condemn Argentina to first loss
    Team Sportstar
  3. Colombia 2-1 Brazil Highlights, FIFA World Cup qualifiers: Martinelli goal in vain as Luis Dias brace leads Colombia to win
    Team Sportstar
  4. Argentina vs Uruguay LIVE streaming info, FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Head to head, form guide, when and where to watch Messi play?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Colombia vs Brazil LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment