ATP Finals 2023: Sinner becomes first Italian to reach semifinal

Jannik Sinner became the first Italian ever to reach the last four of the ATP Finals on Thursday after Hubert Hurkacz won the second set of his match with Novak Djokovic.

World number four Sinner is guaranteed at least a second spot in the Green Group thanks to Hurkacz, who is playing his only match of the season-ending tournament as a replacement for the injured Stefanos Tsitsipas, levelling the match at 1-1.

Djokovic meanwhile is not guaranteed a semi-final place even if he comes back to win the match as his qualification would hinge on the result of Sinner’s final match with Holger Rune later on Thursday.

Sinner could deliberately lose against Rune and knock Djokovic out, denying the 24-time Grand Slam champion the chance of winning a record-breaking seventh Finals.