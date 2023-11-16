MagazineBuy Print

ATP Finals 2023: Sinner becomes first Italian to reach semifinal

World number four Sinner is guaranteed at least a second spot in the Green Group, however, Djokovic is not guaranteed a semifinal place even if he defeats Sinner in the group stage match on Thursday.

Published : Nov 16, 2023 21:15 IST , TURIN - 1 MIN READ

AFP
FILE PHOTO: Jannik Sinner of Italy celebrates against Novak Djokovic of Serbia during the Men’s Singles Round Robin match on day three of the Nitto ATP Finals.
FILE PHOTO: Jannik Sinner of Italy celebrates against Novak Djokovic of Serbia during the Men’s Singles Round Robin match on day three of the Nitto ATP Finals. | Photo Credit: Getty Images / Clive Brunskill
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Jannik Sinner of Italy celebrates against Novak Djokovic of Serbia during the Men’s Singles Round Robin match on day three of the Nitto ATP Finals. | Photo Credit: Getty Images / Clive Brunskill

Jannik Sinner became the first Italian ever to reach the last four of the ATP Finals on Thursday after Hubert Hurkacz won the second set of his match with Novak Djokovic.

World number four Sinner is guaranteed at least a second spot in the Green Group thanks to Hurkacz, who is playing his only match of the season-ending tournament as a replacement for the injured Stefanos Tsitsipas, levelling the match at 1-1.

READ MORE: Nadal on ‘right track’ in road to recovery

Djokovic meanwhile is not guaranteed a semi-final place even if he comes back to win the match as his qualification would hinge on the result of Sinner’s final match with Holger Rune later on Thursday.

Sinner could deliberately lose against Rune and knock Djokovic out, denying the 24-time Grand Slam champion the chance of winning a record-breaking seventh Finals.

