Paris Paralympics 2024: Para-athletes appreciate Svayam, PCI for smooth mobility

Svayam donated special vehicles that can accommodate wheelchairs without the athletes having to be displaced to board and deboard, ensuring greater mobility.

Published : Aug 26, 2024 17:43 IST , New Delhi - 2 MINS READ

Kamesh Srinivasan
Bhavina Patel hails the support of Svayam for smooth mobility.
Bhavina Patel hails the support of Svayam for smooth mobility. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

Bhavina Patel hails the support of Svayam for smooth mobility. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

As the Indian athletes get ready to put up their best performance in the Paralympics, scheduled to be staged in Paris from August 28 to September 8, the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) has played its part well to extend them the best support.

The collaboration with Svayam to provide accessible transportation for the Indian contingent from the place of residence of the athletes to the airport, apart from transport during their training, has been widely appreciated.

Special vehicles that can accommodate athletes with their wheelchairs had played a significant role in their transportation, helping avoid any discomfort.

“Svayam has played an important role by providing special vehicles that enhance accessibility and ensure travel comfort. I thank PCI for having an accessibility partner like Svayam on board for both Tokyo and Paris,” said table tennis star, Bhavina Patel.

“The special vehicles provided to us significantly eased our journey, allowing me to focus more on my training and preparation. They made a real difference in my daily routine,” said athlete, Sakshi Kasana.

The president of PCI, multiple Paralympic gold medallist, Devendra Jhajharia lauded the efforts of Svayam.

“Svayam has given a strong message to the nation on the needs of people with disabilities and reduced mobility. Athletes have to travel a lot for their competitions. So, if they are given this kind of ease of transport, it gives them the mental strength and enhances confidence,” Jhajharia said.

Meanwhile, there was plenty of inspiration coming their way for para-athletes in the form of the book, Breaking the Barriers, written by Abhishek Dubey and Mahavir Rawat and brought out by Konark Publishers.

The book tells the story of all the 26 Indian athletes who have won medals in the Paralympics so far.

“I have been very close to these para players. It is like one big family for me. These are stories of great inspiration and determination. I hope everyone reads and gets inspired,”, said Mahavir Rawat.

“I hope people read this book to understand our athletes and the people who have shaped these champions,” said Paralympic gold medallist, Sumit Antil.

“This is the first book on para-athletes. Some stories about other athletes are very new to me too. I am sure, Breaking the Barriers will be a scintillating and inspiring read for everyone,”, said the former president of PCI, Deepa Malik.

Bhavina Patel

Paris 2024 Paralympics

Paris Paralympics

