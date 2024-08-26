Para Shooting events in the Paris Paralympics will take place from August 30 to September 5 at the Chateauroux Shooting Centre.
Ten Indian para shooters, including Avani Lekhara, the reigning Paralympic champion in women’s 10m air rifle SH1 event, will be in action in Paris.
Para Shooting Indian schedule
August 30
12:30 - R2 - Women’s 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 Qualification - Avani Lekhara, Mona Agarwal
14:45 - P1 - Men’s 10m Air Pistol SH1 Qualification - Manish Narwal, Rudransh Khandelwal
15:15 - R2 - Women’s 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 Final - Avani Lekhara, Mona Agarwal*
17:00 - R4 - Mixed 10m Air Rifle Standing SH2 Qualification - Sriharsha Devaraddi Ramakrishna
17:30 - P1 - Men’s 10m Air Pistol SH1 Final - Manish Narwal, Rudransh Khandelwal*
19:45 - R4 - Mixed 10m Air Rifle Standing SH2 Final - Sriharsha Devaraddi Ramakrishna*
August 31
13:00 - R1 - Men’s 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 Qualification - Swaroop Mahavir Unhalkar
15:30 - P2 - Women’s 10m Air Pistol SH1 Qualification - Rubina Francis
15:45 - R1 - Men’s 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 Final - Swaroop Mahavir Unhalkar*
18:15 - P2 - Women’s 10m Air Pistol SH1 Final - Rubina Francis*
September 1
13:00 - R3 - Mixed 10m Air Rifle Prone SH1 Qualification - Avani Lekhara, Sidhartha Babu
15:00 - R5 - Mixed 10m Air Rifle Prone SH2 Qualification - Sriharsha Devaraddi Ramakrishna
16:30 - R3 - Mixed 10m Air Rifle Prone SH1 Final - Avani Lekhara, Sidhartha Babu*
18:30 - R5 - Mixed 10m Air Rifle Prone SH2 Final - Sriharsha Devaraddi Ramakrishna*
September 2
12:30 - P3 - Mixed 25m Pistol SH1 Qualification Precision Stage - Amir Ahmad Bhat, Nihal Singh
16:30 - P3 - Mixed 25m Pistol SH1 Qualification Rapid Stage - Amir Ahmad Bhat, Nihal Singh
20:15 - P3 - Mixed 25m Pistol SH1 Final - Amir Ahmad Bhat, Nihal Singh*
September 3
13:00 - R8 - Women’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions SH1 Qualification - Avani Lekhara, Mona Agarwal
19:30 - R8 - Women’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions SH1 Final - Avani Lekhara, Mona Agarwal*
September 4
13:00 - P4 - Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 Qualification - Nihal Singh, Rudransh Khandelwal
15:45 - P4 - Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 Final - Nihal Singh, Rudransh Khandelwal*
September 5
13:00 - R6 - Mixed 50m Rifle Prone SH1 Qualification - Mona Agarwal, Sidhartha Babu
15:15 - R6 - Mixed 50m Rifle Prone SH1 Final - Mona Agarwal, Sidhartha Babu*
* denotes subject to qualification
