Para rowing events in the Paris Paralympics will take place from August 30 to September 1 at the Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium.

Rowing made its debut at the Paralympic Games in Beijing 2008 edition with four events, all contested over 1,000m. This was increased to 2,000m – the same distance as para rowing’s Olympic counterpart – at the Tokyo 2020 Games in 2021.

There are five rowing events at the Paralympics games - two individual and three mixed (two PR2 and PR3 double sculls and one in PR3 coxed four). The boats are equipped with fixed seats for rowers without leg function.

India, however, will have representation in just one event out of the five - PR3 Mixed Double Sculls. Narayana Konganapalle and Anita will compete as a team.

Para Rowing Indian schedule August 30 15:00 - PR3 Mixed Doubles Sculls Heats August 31 14:40 - PR3 Mixed Double Sculls Repechages ** September 1 14:00 - PR3 Mixed Double Sculls Final B (to determine position) ** 15:40 - PR3 Mixed Double Sculls Final A (medal match) ** ** - denotes subject to qualification

