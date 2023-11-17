MagazineBuy Print

ATP Finals 2023: Bopanna-Ebden pair seals semifinal spot

Bopanna-Ebden pair won 6-4, 7-6(5) over Koolhof (the Netherlands) and Skupski (Great Britain) in a Red Group qualification decider that lasted 84 minutes.

Published : Nov 17, 2023 19:23 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden celebrate during their round robin doubles match.
Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden celebrate during their round robin doubles match. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden celebrate during their round robin doubles match. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

India’s Rohan Bopanna and his Australian partner Matthew Ebden advanced to the semifinals of the ATP Finals men’s doubles event after defeating Wesley Koolhof-Neal Skupski pair in straight sets in Turin on Friday.

Bopanna-Ebden pair won 6-4, 7-6(5) over Koolhof (the Netherlands) and Skupski (Great Britain) in a Red Group qualification decider that lasted 84 minutes.

While Bopanna, 43, is making his fourth year-end appearance, Ebden is playing at this stage for the first time. The duo first teamed up at the start of this season and enjoyed an impressive year together, winning tour-level trophies in Doha and Indian Wells.

Also read | Rohan Bopanna becomes oldest to win a match at ATP Finals

The third-seeded duo won their 40th tour match of the season to join defending champions Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury in the knockout stages from Red Group.

Indo-Australian pair won 88 percent serve points duo produced a strong performance on serve, winning 88 per cent (35/40) of points behind their first delivery to improve to 2-1 in Red Group play.

Bopanna and Ebden can still finish the season with year-end ATP Doubles No. 1. They must reach the final to pass already-eliminated Dodig and Krajicek, who are in top spot.

With inputs from PTI

Related Topics

ATP Finals 2023 /

ATP Finals /

Rohan Bopanna

