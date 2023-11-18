MagazineBuy Print

Davis Cup 2023: Andy Murray not facing Djokovic and out of the tournament due to shoulder injury

Britain will face Djokovic’s Serbia in the quarterfinals in Malaga in the November 21-28 final phase of the Davis Cup.

Published : Nov 18, 2023 18:00 IST , London

Andy Murray of Great Britain against Alex de Minaur of Australia during the Rolex Paris Masters ATP Masters 1000
Andy Murray of Great Britain against Alex de Minaur of Australia during the Rolex Paris Masters ATP Masters 1000 | Photo Credit: Getty Images
Andy Murray of Great Britain against Alex de Minaur of Australia during the Rolex Paris Masters ATP Masters 1000 | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Former World No. 1 and three-time major winner Andy Murray pulled out of the Davis Cup finals on Saturday, depriving the tournament of a likely heavyweight clash against Novak Djokovic.

“I have picked up a minor shoulder injury which means I won’t be able to take part in the Davis Cup,” the 36-year-old British star was quoted as saying by the ITF on X, formerly Twitter.

“I’m gutted not to be able to be part of the squad but my focus is now on rehab and getting ready for the new season.”

Britain will face Djokovic’s Serbia in the quarterfinals in Malaga in the November 21-28 final phase of the Davis Cup.

The rest of the last-eight features defending champion Canada against Finland, Czech Republic tackles Australia while Italy faces the Netherlands.

Murray led Britain to the Davis Cup title in 2015 while current World No. 1 and record 24-time Grand Slam title winner Djokovic starred in Serbia’s 2010 victory.

