Tennis Tennis Tata Open Maharashtra: Bopanna-Ramkumar duo reaches men's doubles final The Indian duo saved three match points in the super tiebreak to beat the unseeded French pair of Sadio Doumbia and Fabien Reboul 6-4, 4-6, 12-10 in the semifinal on Saturday. Team Sportstar 05 February, 2022 23:12 IST FILE PHOTO: Second-seeded Indian pair of Rohan Bopanna and Ramkumar Ramanathan progressed to the men's doubles final of the Tata Open Maharashtra at the Balewadi Stadium in Pune on Saturday. - PTI Team Sportstar 05 February, 2022 23:12 IST Second-seeded Indian pair of Rohan Bopanna and Ramkumar Ramanathan progressed to the men's doubles final of the Tata Open Maharashtra at the Balewadi Stadium in Pune on Saturday.The Indian duo saved three match points in the super tiebreak to beat the unseeded French pair of Sadio Doumbia and Fabien Reboul 6-4, 4-6, 12-10 and set up the summit clash with the top-seeded Australian pair of Luke Saville and John-Patrick Smith.More to follow... Read more stories on Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :