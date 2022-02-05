Tata Open Maharashtra: Bopanna-Ramkumar duo reaches men's doubles final

Second-seeded Indian pair of Rohan Bopanna and Ramkumar Ramanathan progressed to the men's doubles final of the Tata Open Maharashtra at the Balewadi Stadium in Pune on Saturday.

The Indian duo saved three match points in the super tiebreak to beat the unseeded French pair of Sadio Doumbia and Fabien Reboul 6-4, 4-6, 12-10 and set up the summit clash with the top-seeded Australian pair of Luke Saville and John-Patrick Smith.

More to follow...