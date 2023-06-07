Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 10.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Rohit Rajpal retained as Indian Davis Cup team captain

Rohit was drafted as captain of the team in 2019, when Mahesh Bhupathi announced that the team would not travel to Pakistan. Eventually, the tie against Pakistan was played in Kazakhstan.

Published : Jun 07, 2023 20:38 IST , New Delhi - 1 MIN READ

Kamesh Srinivasan
File image of Rohit Rajpal.
File image of Rohit Rajpal. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV/The Hindu
infoIcon

File image of Rohit Rajpal. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV/The Hindu

The All India Tennis Association (AITA) has retained Rohit Rajpal as the captain of the Indian Davis Cup team till 2024.

“We are delighted to extend Rohit Rajpal’s tenure as the captain of our Davis Cup team. His leadership qualities, vast knowledge of the game, and ability to bring out the best in our players make him an invaluable asset. We have full faith in his capabilities and believe that he will continue to steer the team towards greater success in the upcoming ties”, said Anil Dhupar, the secretary general of AITA, in a release issued here on Wednesday.

ALSO READ
One of my best matches, says Alcaraz after French Open masterclass

India is scheduled to play Morocco in the Davis Cup World Group-2 tie at home in September.

Rohit was drafted as captain of the team in 2019, when Mahesh Bhupathi announced that the team would not travel to Pakistan. Eventually, the tie against Pakistan was played in Kazakhstan.

Rohit has continued to be the captain of the team thereafter for the ties against Croatia, Finland, Denmark and Norway. The only victory for India was a 4-0 verdict against Denmark on the grass courts of the Delhi Gymkhana Club in March last year.

The team lost the away tie to Denmark 2-3 in February this year, and thus got relegated to World Group-2.

Related Topics

Davis Cup /

Rohit Rajpal

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Travis Head scores first hundred in a WTC final
    Team Sportstar
  2. WTC Final LIVE Score, IND vs AUS Day 1: Australia 232/3 (64 overs) - Smith hits fifty as Head nears century
    Team Sportstar
  3. Rohit Rajpal retained as Indian Davis Cup team captain
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  4. Indian sports news wrap, June 7: Anirudh and Vijay into quarterfinals of Heilbronn challenger
    Team Sportstar
  5. ‘Meri beti thode hi nange pair bhagegi’ — The Bushra Khan story
    Jonathan Selvaraj
READ MORE STORIES

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Rohit Rajpal retained as Indian Davis Cup team captain
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  2. French Open 2023: Swiatek beats Gauff, faces Haddad Maia in semifinals
    Reuters
  3. French Open 2023: Alcaraz has self-belief to achieve greatness, says coach Ferrero
    Reuters
  4. French Open 2023: Haddad Maia upsets Jabeur, reaches semifinals
    AP
  5. One of my best matches, says Alcaraz after French Open masterclass
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Travis Head scores first hundred in a WTC final
    Team Sportstar
  2. WTC Final LIVE Score, IND vs AUS Day 1: Australia 232/3 (64 overs) - Smith hits fifty as Head nears century
    Team Sportstar
  3. Rohit Rajpal retained as Indian Davis Cup team captain
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  4. Indian sports news wrap, June 7: Anirudh and Vijay into quarterfinals of Heilbronn challenger
    Team Sportstar
  5. ‘Meri beti thode hi nange pair bhagegi’ — The Bushra Khan story
    Jonathan Selvaraj
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment