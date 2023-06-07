Rohit Rajpal retained as Indian Davis Cup team captain

Published : Jun 07, 2023 20:38 IST , New Delhi - 1 MIN READ

The All India Tennis Association (AITA) has retained Rohit Rajpal as the captain of the Indian Davis Cup team till 2024.

“We are delighted to extend Rohit Rajpal’s tenure as the captain of our Davis Cup team. His leadership qualities, vast knowledge of the game, and ability to bring out the best in our players make him an invaluable asset. We have full faith in his capabilities and believe that he will continue to steer the team towards greater success in the upcoming ties”, said Anil Dhupar, the secretary general of AITA, in a release issued here on Wednesday.

India is scheduled to play Morocco in the Davis Cup World Group-2 tie at home in September.

Rohit was drafted as captain of the team in 2019, when Mahesh Bhupathi announced that the team would not travel to Pakistan. Eventually, the tie against Pakistan was played in Kazakhstan.

Rohit has continued to be the captain of the team thereafter for the ties against Croatia, Finland, Denmark and Norway. The only victory for India was a 4-0 verdict against Denmark on the grass courts of the Delhi Gymkhana Club in March last year.

The team lost the away tie to Denmark 2-3 in February this year, and thus got relegated to World Group-2.