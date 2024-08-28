MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Uruguay players banned after Copa America brawl, Nunez suspended for 5 games, Bentancur 4

Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez will be out for five Uruguay fixtures, including several in World Cup qualifying, while Tottenham midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur was banned for four matches

Published : Aug 28, 2024 20:47 IST , Paraguay - 1 MIN READ

AP
Uruguay’s Darwin Nunez in action in Copa America 2024.
Uruguay’s Darwin Nunez in action in Copa America 2024. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Uruguay’s Darwin Nunez in action in Copa America 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

South American football body CONMEBOL suspended on Wednesday several Uruguayan internationals due to incidents at the Copa America semifinal against Colombia in July.

Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez will be out for five Uruguay fixtures, including several in World Cup qualifying, while Tottenham midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur was banned for four matches. Mathias Olivera, Ronald Araújo and José Maria Gimenez will miss three games apiece.

ALSO READ | La Liga: Girona manager Michel remains positive despite slow start to the season

The incident took place at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, with Uruguay players involved in a brawl with fans after their team lost 1-0 to Colombia. Nunez will also pay a fine of $20,000, Bentancur $16,000 and Olivera, Araujo and Gimenez $12,000 each.

Seven other Uruguay players will also pay a fine of $5,000 apiece.

Gimenez told journalists after the incident the team was trying to protect its families from Colombian supporters.

Related stories

Related Topics

Uruguay /

Copa America 2024 /

Copa America /

Darwin Nunez /

Rodrigo Bentancur

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ENG vs SL: Pope seeks Root guidance to balance batting and captaincy
    AFP
  2. Paris 2024 Paralympics, Opening Ceremony LIVE Updates: When and where to watch the celebration of Para Games
    Team Sportstar
  3. Mika to inaugurate MIKA: Chennai to get state-of-the-art karting facility
    S. Dipak Ragav
  4. Natasha has prayers answered as she wins IBSF World Under-21 Women’s Snooker Championship
    Ashwin Achal
  5. Family man Manpreet Singh relishes hockey’s return to prominence after Paris Olympics
    Nihit Sachdeva
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

More on International

  1. Uruguay players banned after Copa America brawl, Nunez suspended for 5 games, Bentancur 4
    AP
  2. Messi left out of Argentina’s World Cup qualifiers squad due to injury
    Reuters
  3. World Cup bidders give FIFA their detailed plans in Paris to host the tournaments in 2030 and 2034
    PTI
  4. Intercontinental Cup: Syria, Mauritius confirm participation for 2024 edition in Hyderabad
    Team Sportstar
  5. FIFA WC 2030: Stadiums of Barcelona, Real Madrid among 11 proposed venues to host World Cup
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ENG vs SL: Pope seeks Root guidance to balance batting and captaincy
    AFP
  2. Paris 2024 Paralympics, Opening Ceremony LIVE Updates: When and where to watch the celebration of Para Games
    Team Sportstar
  3. Mika to inaugurate MIKA: Chennai to get state-of-the-art karting facility
    S. Dipak Ragav
  4. Natasha has prayers answered as she wins IBSF World Under-21 Women’s Snooker Championship
    Ashwin Achal
  5. Family man Manpreet Singh relishes hockey’s return to prominence after Paris Olympics
    Nihit Sachdeva
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment