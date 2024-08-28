Uruguay players banned after Copa America brawl, Nunez suspended for 5 games, Bentancur 4

South American football body CONMEBOL suspended on Wednesday several Uruguayan internationals due to incidents at the Copa America semifinal against Colombia in July.

Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez will be out for five Uruguay fixtures, including several in World Cup qualifying, while Tottenham midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur was banned for four matches. Mathias Olivera, Ronald Araújo and José Maria Gimenez will miss three games apiece.

The incident took place at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, with Uruguay players involved in a brawl with fans after their team lost 1-0 to Colombia. Nunez will also pay a fine of $20,000, Bentancur $16,000 and Olivera, Araujo and Gimenez $12,000 each.

Seven other Uruguay players will also pay a fine of $5,000 apiece.

Gimenez told journalists after the incident the team was trying to protect its families from Colombian supporters.