Sreenidi Deccan FC signs Roly Bonevacia

Published : Aug 28, 2024 19:43 IST , HYDERABAD - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
infoIcon

Roly Bonevacia began his football journey in the Ajax Academy, where he first played as a central defender before transitioning to a defensive midfielder. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Sreenidi Deccan FC signed up Rolieny Nonato Luis Bonevacia, commonly known as Roly Bonevacia, to its roster.

Roly began his football journey in the Ajax Academy, where he first played as a central defender before transitioning to a defensive midfielder. In July 2008, he signed his first professional contract with Ajax, a three-year deal that highlighted his potential. By the start of the 2010–11 season, he was promoted to Ajax’s senior squad, making his Eredivisie debut on August 14, 2010, in a 4–2 victory over Vitesse.

Bonevacia’s early career saw him representing the Netherlands at various youth levels. He was part of the Dutch squad for the 2008 UEFA European Under-17 Football Championship and also featured for the Netherlands U-19 team in the 2010 UEFA European Under-19 Championship qualifiers.

In 2015, Bonevacia shifted his international allegiance to Curacao, the land of his parents. He made his official debut for the Curacao national team on June 5, 2019, scoring in a 3–1 victory against India.

“Roly’s extensive experience and professional background are invaluable assets for our team. His knowledge and skills will be incredibly beneficial for our young Indian footballers,” Sreenidi Deccan FC’s Head Coach, Domingo Oramas, commented on the signing.

Roly Bonevacia expressed his enthusiasm about joining the team: “I am very excited to join Sreenidi Deccan FC. I’ve enjoyed my first two weeks here and am eager to keep building on our progress.”

“Roly is an established player with an impressive career, having played football at the highest level. His arrival highlights our ability to attract top talent and further strengthens our project as we aim for continuous growth and success,” Fabio Ferreira, Chief Football Officer, said.

