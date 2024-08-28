MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

La Liga: Girona manager Michel remains positive despite slow start to the season

Michel asked fans to be patient after they came crashing back to earth this season with a disappointing draw at Real Betis in their opener and a 3-0 thrashing by Atletico Madrid.

Published : Aug 28, 2024 19:55 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Girona coach Michel reacts during loss against Atletico Madrid.
Girona coach Michel reacts during loss against Atletico Madrid. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Girona coach Michel reacts during loss against Atletico Madrid. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Girona manager Michel is unconcerned by his side’s poor start to the season after they failed to win either of their first two games having lit up La Liga last year.

The Catalan side came out of nowhere to go toe-to-toe with Real Madrid in the title battle for much of last season, beating Barcelona twice before finishing third and qualifying for the Champions League for the first time.

However, Michel asked fans to be patient after they came crashing back to earth this season with a disappointing draw at Real Betis in their opener and a 3-0 thrashing by Atletico Madrid on Sunday.

“I look at the process, the performance, not the results,” Michel told a press conference on Wednesday, ahead of Thursday’s La Liga match against Osasuna.

ALSO READ | AFCON 2025: Osimhen, Lookman included as Nigeria names squad for Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers

“I think we’re far from our best, but I’m convinced we’ll play a great game (on Thursday). The team is ready. Atletico are one of the big candidates (to win) La Liga. We’re not so bad like it may have looked like...”

Michel said his side were behind in their preparations for the new campaign, having lost several of his key players from last season.

Winger Savinho, who was on loan at Girona last season, moved to Manchester City, striker Artem Dovbyk left for Serie A side AS Roma, and versatile midfielder Aleix Garcia was signed by Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen.

Despite being backed by the wealth of their Abu Dhabi owners, Girona operate in a different financial world to that of Premier League champions Manchester City, who headline their City Football Group stable.

Michel called on the club’s fans to get behind them until they find their groove.

“We need the fans and the best version of ourselves,” Michel said.

“Last year we had a great communion, the fans helped us to win points at home. That’s why I ask our fans to be with us, together we are stronger.

“We have not been able to work as we wanted with this new group together in the close season. The team understands what we want, but it’s true that we need to connect more. I am convinced that we will do it quickly...”

Related stories

Related Topics

Girona /

Michel /

Atletico Madrid /

La-Liga /

La Liga 2024-25

Latest on Sportstar

  1. La Liga: Girona manager Michel remains positive despite slow start to the season
    Reuters
  2. AFCON 2025: Osimhen, Lookman included as Nigeria names squad for Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers
    AFP
  3. Paris Paralympics 2024, Know Your Sport: Athletics, classifications and Indians in action
    Team Sportstar
  4. Sreenidi Deccan FC signs Roly Bonevacia
    Team Sportstar
  5. LeBron James among star players featuring in Netflix NBA sports series ‘Starting 5’
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

More on La-Liga

  1. La Liga: Girona manager Michel remains positive despite slow start to the season
    Reuters
  2. La Liga 2024-25: Dani Olmo scores on debut to help Barcelona beat Rayo Vallecano 2-1
    Reuters
  3. La Liga 2024-25: Barcelona finally registers Dani Olmo ahead of Rayo Vallecano clash
    AFP
  4. Barca loans out struggling striker Roque and Lenglet
    AFP
  5. La Liga: Atletico Madrid boss Simeone confident about Alvarez adapting, excited about internal competition
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. La Liga: Girona manager Michel remains positive despite slow start to the season
    Reuters
  2. AFCON 2025: Osimhen, Lookman included as Nigeria names squad for Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers
    AFP
  3. Paris Paralympics 2024, Know Your Sport: Athletics, classifications and Indians in action
    Team Sportstar
  4. Sreenidi Deccan FC signs Roly Bonevacia
    Team Sportstar
  5. LeBron James among star players featuring in Netflix NBA sports series ‘Starting 5’
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment