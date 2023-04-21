Tennis

Sabalenka beats Badosa in Stuttgart, reaches semifinals

Sabalenka came from a set and a break down to beat Paula Badosa 4-6, 6-4, 6-4. Iga Swiatek and Ons Jabeur will be in action later in the day.

AP
STUTTGART 21 April, 2023 19:13 IST
STUTTGART 21 April, 2023 19:13 IST
Aryna Sabalenka celebrates after winning the quarterfinal against Spain’s Paula Badosa.

Aryna Sabalenka celebrates after winning the quarterfinal against Spain’s Paula Badosa. | Photo Credit: AFP

Sabalenka came from a set and a break down to beat Paula Badosa 4-6, 6-4, 6-4. Iga Swiatek and Ons Jabeur will be in action later in the day.

Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka came back from a set and a break down to beat Paula Badosa 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 and reach the semifinals of the Porsche Grand Prix on Friday.

Badosa broke Sabalenka in the opening game of the second set and was leading 4-2 before the Belarusian won seven straight games to take the set and move into a 3-0 lead in the decider. Badosa recovered to 3-3 but was broken in each of her next two service games to give Sabalenka the victory.

Sabalenka beat a clay specialist for the second straight match after defeating 2021 French Open champion Barbora Krejčíková on Wednesday.

Sabalenka will play either Caroline Garcia or Anastasia Potapova in the semifinals.

MORE TO FOLLOW

Read more stories on Tennis.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Watch: Andy Murray does it again! Saves 5 match points to beat Jiri Lehecka in Qatar Open SF

Watch: Sania Mirza’s journey through the years

Deportation, injury, deflation - Djokovic’s Australian Open triumph trumps all

Slide shows

Roger Federer press conference - “You always want to play forever...”

Roger Federer to retire: Heartbreak for tennis great in 11 Grand Slam finals - story in pictures

Roger Federer to retire: Swiss maestro’s 20 Grand Slam dunks in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us