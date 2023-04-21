Tennis

Top-seed Holger Rune rolls into Munich semifinals

Munich Open, quarterfinals: Defending champion Holger Rune posted a comfortable 6-2, 6-4 win over Chile’s Cristian Garin. Later in the day, Dominic Thiem went down to Taylor Fritz.

AFP
MUNICH 21 April, 2023 21:00 IST
MUNICH 21 April, 2023 21:00 IST
Holger Rune advanced to semifinals of Munich Open with a win against Chile’s Cristian Garin.

Holger Rune advanced to semifinals of Munich Open with a win against Chile’s Cristian Garin. | Photo Credit: AFP

Munich Open, quarterfinals: Defending champion Holger Rune posted a comfortable 6-2, 6-4 win over Chile’s Cristian Garin. Later in the day, Dominic Thiem went down to Taylor Fritz.

Defending champion Holger Rune coasted into the semifinals of the ATP tournament in Munich on Friday with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Chile’s Cristian Garin.

Also Read
Djokovic upset by Lajovic in Banja Luka, Rublev reaches semifinals

The 19-year-old Rune is through to his fourth semifinals appearance of the year and will face Australia’s Christopher O’Connell for a shot at the title. Australia’s O’Connell defeated Italian qualifier Flavio Cobolli 7-6(5), 4-6, 6-3.

Rune, the runner-up in Monte Carlo last week, broke Garin twice in the first set and two more times in the second set despite facing stiffer resistance from his 86th-ranked opponent.

Former US Open champion and three-time losing Grand Slam finalist Dominic Thiem went down 3-6, 4-6 to second seed Taylor Fritz in their quarterfinal, hours after completing his second-round match earlier on Friday, coming from behind to beat Swiss eighth seed Marc-Andrea Huesler 5-7, 6-4, 6-4.

Fritz will face Botic van de Zandschulp in the semifinals after the Dutchman’s 7-6(5), 6-3 win over Marcos Giron.

Read more stories on Tennis.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Watch: Andy Murray does it again! Saves 5 match points to beat Jiri Lehecka in Qatar Open SF

Watch: Sania Mirza’s journey through the years

Deportation, injury, deflation - Djokovic’s Australian Open triumph trumps all

Slide shows

Roger Federer press conference - “You always want to play forever...”

Roger Federer to retire: Heartbreak for tennis great in 11 Grand Slam finals - story in pictures

Roger Federer to retire: Swiss maestro’s 20 Grand Slam dunks in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us