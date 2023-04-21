Top-seed Holger Rune rolls into Munich semifinals

Defending champion Holger Rune coasted into the semifinals of the ATP tournament in Munich on Friday with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Chile’s Cristian Garin.

The 19-year-old Rune is through to his fourth semifinals appearance of the year and will face Australia’s Christopher O’Connell for a shot at the title. Australia’s O’Connell defeated Italian qualifier Flavio Cobolli 7-6(5), 4-6, 6-3.

Rune, the runner-up in Monte Carlo last week, broke Garin twice in the first set and two more times in the second set despite facing stiffer resistance from his 86th-ranked opponent.

Former US Open champion and three-time losing Grand Slam finalist Dominic Thiem went down 3-6, 4-6 to second seed Taylor Fritz in their quarterfinal, hours after completing his second-round match earlier on Friday, coming from behind to beat Swiss eighth seed Marc-Andrea Huesler 5-7, 6-4, 6-4.

Fritz will face Botic van de Zandschulp in the semifinals after the Dutchman’s 7-6(5), 6-3 win over Marcos Giron.