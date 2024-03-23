MagazineBuy Print

Miami Open 2024: Stoic Sabalenka beats Badosa in first match since death of ex-boyfriend Koltsov

In other action, third seeded American Coco Gauff sped into the third round with 6-1, 6-2 demolition of Argentine qualifier Nadia Podoroska.

Published : Mar 23, 2024 08:16 IST , MIAMI - 3 MINS READ

Reuters
Aryna Sabalenka waves after defeating Paula Badosa at the Miami Open on Friday.
Aryna Sabalenka waves after defeating Paula Badosa at the Miami Open on Friday. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Aryna Sabalenka waves after defeating Paula Badosa at the Miami Open on Friday. | Photo Credit: AP

World number two Aryna Sabalenka made a stoic return to the court on Friday as she eased past Paula Badosa 6-4, 6-3 to reach the third round of the Miami Open just days after the death of her former boyfriend Konstantin Koltsov.

What was a long difficult week for the 25-year-old Belarusian, who had received a first round bye, was made a little bit longer as heavy rains swept across South Florida. It delayed the start of play by just over six hours.

While clearly not at her sharpest, the Australian Open champion still seemed relieved to be back on the court and she made quick work of her Spanish opponent as dark clouds again threatened to halt action.

Sabalenka issued a brief statement on Wednesday, saying her “heart was broken” by the “unthinkable tragedy” but has otherwise remained out of the spotlight.

The statement also revealed that they had split up before the tragedy.

The Miami-Dade police department confirmed on Tuesday that they had responded to a call the day before at a Miami resort about reports of a man jumping off a balcony. The police said no foul play was suspected.

Koltsov, 42, played for the Belarus national team at the 2002 and 2010 Olympics and spent parts of three seasons with the National Hockey League’s Pittsburgh Penguins between 2003 and 2006.

The news of Koltsov’s death sent a shockwave through the Miami Open as Sabalenka’s fellow players rallied around her, including her opponent Badosa.

As emotional as the match was for Sabalenka, it was no less so for Badosa as she was up against the player she calls her best friend.

When play finally began under gloomy skies the two players, both dressed in black, stepped onto Grandstand court to a smattering of applause from the small crowd that waited out the rain.

Before warming up Badosa and Sabalenka met at the net for the coin toss the Belarusian breaking into a smile then trading fist bumps before getting to work.

Sabalenka, wearing her familiar all business look, was initially shaky as she served up three double faults in her opening two service games.

But the twice Australian Open champion had enough weapons in her arsenal to secure the only break of the first set, going ahead 4-3 on way to taking a 1-0 lead.

Looking increasingly comfortable, Sabalenka securing a break at 2-1 in the second set and then broke her friend again to seal victory. The two players then shared a warm embrace at the net.

Next up for the Belarusian is Ukraine’s Anhelina Kalinina.

In other action, third seeded American Coco Gauff sped into the third round with 6-1, 6-2 demolition of Argentine qualifier Nadia Podoroska.

