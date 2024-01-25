MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Sabalenka not distracted by emotions on return to Australian Open final

Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka marched into her third Grand Slam final on Thursday and said her experience would help her to focus on the challenge and avoid feeling too emotional.

Published : Jan 25, 2024 19:14 IST , MELBOURNE - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Aryna Sabalenka in action.
Aryna Sabalenka in action. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Aryna Sabalenka in action. | Photo Credit: AP

Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka marched into her third Grand Slam final on Thursday and said her experience would help her to focus on the challenge and avoid feeling too emotional.

Defending champion Sabalenka returned to the Melbourne Park final with a battling 7-6(2), 6-4 win over fourth seed Coco Gauff just four months after losing to the American in the U.S. Open title clash.

The big-hitting second seed will take on a first-time finalist in 12th-seeded Chinese Zheng Qinwen and said she would view it as just another match.

“I’d say emotionally I’ll be very ready to fight. Not going crazy,” Sabalenka told reporters. “Because when you play your first final you get emotional and rush things sometimes.

“When you’re third time in the finals, you’re like, OK, it’s a final. It’s OK. It’s just another match.

“You’re able to separate yourself from that thing. Just focus on your game.”

ALSO READ
Australian Open 2024: Djokovic locks up number one spot ahead of final shootout

Sabalenka has the opportunity to become the first woman to claim back-to-back Australian Open trophies since Belarusian compatriot Victoria Azarenka in 2012 and 2013.

“I’m defending champion, but worst case, I’m like OK, I’m going to lose this tournament and it’s less points to defend next year. Then that’s it,” she said.

“That’s helping me to just stay focused and just try my best in each match without thinking about defending something.”

Sabalenka, who also reached the semi-finals of Wimbledon and the French Open last year, said she was learning to embrace the pressure at the majors and it was paying off in Melbourne.

“I’m ... not ignoring the pressure. I’m just shifting my focus and it’s working well so far,” Sabalenka said.

“It’s one more (match) to go and I’ll do my best.”

Related Topics

Aryna Sabalenka /

Zheng Qinwen /

Victoria Azarenka /

Australian Open /

Australian Open 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Batting stability in focus as Pondicherry takes on inconsistent Madhya Pradesh
    Dhruva Prasad
  2. IND vs ENG, 1st Test: Challenging pitch for both bowlers and batters, says Axar Patel
    V.S. Aravind
  3. Sabalenka not distracted by emotions on return to Australian Open final
    Reuters
  4. Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC LIVE score, Kalinga Super Cup semifinal updates: Starting 11s OUT! Streaming info; Kick-off at 7:30pm IST
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indonesia Masters: Sen, Rajawat bow out; George lone Indian in fray
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Satwik-Chirag: Opponents respect us more now

Jonathan Selvaraj
The present teams would have to battle injuries and the galloping age of key players to attain the same levels that they were able to attain in Tokyo 2020.

M. M. Somaya: Judicious exposure to key players critical in Paris build-up

M. M. Somaya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Sabalenka not distracted by emotions on return to Australian Open final
    Reuters
  2. Australian Open 2024: Zheng beats Yastremska, books maiden Grand Slam final berth
    Reuters
  3. Australian Open 2024: Defending champion Sabalenka beats US Open winner Gauff to reach final
    AP
  4. Australian Open 2024: Djokovic locks up number one spot ahead of final shootout
    AFP
  5. Australian Open 2024: Bopanna-Ebden pair enters final of men’s doubles
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Batting stability in focus as Pondicherry takes on inconsistent Madhya Pradesh
    Dhruva Prasad
  2. IND vs ENG, 1st Test: Challenging pitch for both bowlers and batters, says Axar Patel
    V.S. Aravind
  3. Sabalenka not distracted by emotions on return to Australian Open final
    Reuters
  4. Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC LIVE score, Kalinga Super Cup semifinal updates: Starting 11s OUT! Streaming info; Kick-off at 7:30pm IST
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indonesia Masters: Sen, Rajawat bow out; George lone Indian in fray
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment