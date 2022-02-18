Bengaluru Open ATP Challenger: Myneni-Ramkumar duo reaches second straight final

Saketh Myneni and Ramkumar Ramanathan entered their second straight ATP Challenger final following a 6-1, 7-6(3) win over Enzo Couacaud and Andrew Harris in the second leg of the Bengaluru Open on Friday.

In the summit clash, the duo will meet the top-seeded pair of Arjun Kadhe and Alexander Erler, who defeated Sriram Balaji and Vishnu Vardhan 6-4, 4-6, [10-3].

In singles, top seed Aleksandar Vukic beat fellow Aussie Max Purcell 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 to enter the last four. Borna Gojo, the losing finalist in last week’s tournament, also made it through after a 6-4, 7-6(3) victory over Swiss qualifier Antoine Bellier.