Tennis Tennis Bengaluru Open ATP Challenger: Myneni-Ramkumar duo reaches second straight final Saketh Myneni and Ramkumar Ramanathan entered their second straight ATP Challenger final in the second leg of the Bengaluru Open on Friday. Team Sportstar BENGALURU 18 February, 2022 19:25 IST FILE PHOTO: Saketh Myneni (Left) and Ramkumar Ramanathan (right) entered their second straight ATP Challenger final following a 6-1, 7-6(3) win over Enzo Couacaud and Andrew Harris in the second leg of the Bengaluru Open on Friday. - SUDHAKARA JAIN/THE HINDU Team Sportstar BENGALURU 18 February, 2022 19:25 IST Saketh Myneni and Ramkumar Ramanathan entered their second straight ATP Challenger final following a 6-1, 7-6(3) win over Enzo Couacaud and Andrew Harris in the second leg of the Bengaluru Open on Friday.READ: ITF Women's tournament: Yubarani defeats Shruti, enters Semifinals In the summit clash, the duo will meet the top-seeded pair of Arjun Kadhe and Alexander Erler, who defeated Sriram Balaji and Vishnu Vardhan 6-4, 4-6, [10-3].In singles, top seed Aleksandar Vukic beat fellow Aussie Max Purcell 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 to enter the last four. Borna Gojo, the losing finalist in last week’s tournament, also made it through after a 6-4, 7-6(3) victory over Swiss qualifier Antoine Bellier.The results (Indians unless specified): Singles (quarterfinals): Aleksandar Vukic (Aus) bt Max Purcell (Aus) 6-4, 2-6, 6-4; Dimitar Kuzmanov (Bul) bt Mathias Bourgue (Fra) 6-4, 6-2; Enzo Couacaud (Fra) bt Johan Nikles (Sui) 6-1, 6-2; Borna Gojo (Cro) bt Antoine Bellier (Sui) 6-4, 7-6(3).Doubles (semifinals): Alexander Erler (Aut) & Arjun Kadhe bt Sriram Balaji & Vishnu Vardhan 6-4, 4-6, [10-3]; Saketh Myneni & Ramkumar Ramanathan bt Enzo Couacaud (Fra) & Andrew Harris (Aus) 6-1, 7-6(3). Read more stories on Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :