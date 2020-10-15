Tennis Tennis Sam Querrey flees Russia with family after positive COVID-19 test Querrey hired a private jet to sneak him, his wife Abby and their eight-month old son Ford out of Russia. Team Sportstar 15 October, 2020 11:51 IST Sam Querrey had to withdraw from St. Petersburg Open in Russia after testing positive for Covid-19. - AP Team Sportstar 15 October, 2020 11:51 IST Sam Querrey has allegedly fled from Russia on a private jet with his family after testing positive for COVID-19. According to a twitter thread by Ben Rothenberg, a well-known tennis reporter from US, Querrey hired a private jet to sneak him, his wife Abby and their eight-month old son Ford out of Russia. He was removed from St. Petersburg Open on Monday after his whole family tested positive. Sam Querrey allegedly headed to an undisclosed European country where a negative report was not required after the Russian authorities hinted at hospitalisation for symptomatic cases. READ: Wawrinka saves three match points to top Evans in St. PetersburgThough the ATP did not name Sam Querrey, it mentioned of a 'serious breach of protocol by a player' at the St. Petersburg Open. If found guilty of unsportsmanlike conduct, Sam Qurrey is likely to face a fine of $100,000 and a possible three-year ban. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL match today: All you need to know Dugout videos