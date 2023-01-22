Australian Open 2023: Sania Mirza loses in women’s doubles second round, Jeevan-Balaji duo also eliminated

Sania Mirza and her Kazakh partner Anna Danilina went down 4-6, 6-4, 2-6 to the Ukrainian-Belgian duo of Anhelina Kalinina and Alison Van Uytvanck in their second-round match in women’s doubles at the 2023 Australian Open on Sunday.

Sania, who is playing her final Grand Slam as she is set to retire after next month’s Dubai Masters, is still alive in the tournament in mixed doubles with her partner and compatriot Rohan Bopanna.

Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan and N Sriram Balaji lost 4-6, 4-6 to Frenchmen Jeremy Chardy and Farbice Martin in the second round, ending India’s challenge in men’s doubles.

