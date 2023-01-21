Tennis

Australian Open 2023: Sania Mirza-Rohan Bopanna pair reaches mixed doubles pre-quarterfinals

Sania and Bopanna won the opening round fixture against local wildcards Jaimee Fourlis and Luke Saville 7-5, 6-3 in an hour and 14 minutes.

Team Sportstar
21 January, 2023 19:13 IST
21 January, 2023 19:13 IST
FILE PHOTO: Sania Mirza (left) and Rohan Bopanna (right).

FILE PHOTO: Sania Mirza (left) and Rohan Bopanna (right). | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Sania and Bopanna won the opening round fixture against local wildcards Jaimee Fourlis and Luke Saville 7-5, 6-3 in an hour and 14 minutes.

Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna defeated local wildcards Jaimee Fourlis and Luke Saville in straight sets to reach the mixed doubles pre-quarterfinals of the 2023 Australian Open in Melbourne on Sunday.

Sania, 36, and Bopanna, 42, won the opening round fixture 7-5, 6-3 in an hour and 14 minutes and their next opponents will be either sixth seeds - Ellen Perez of Australia and Harri Heliovaara of Finland - or the unseeded American-Dutch duo of Nicole Melichar-Martinez and Matwe Middelkoop.

Also Read
Indians at Australian Open 2023, January 22 schedule: Sania Mirza, Jeevan-Balaji pair in doubles second round action

Sania, who is set to retire from the sport after next month’s Dubai Masters, won the mixed doubles crown in Melbourne with compatriot Mahesh Bhupathi in 2009.

With Bopanna, she has previously played mixed doubles once at French Open (2011) and twice at Wimbledon (2011, 2021) with the pair’s best result together being a quarterfinal-finish at the All England Club in 2011. They did, however, finish fourth at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

In the other matches of the day involving Indians, Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan and N Sriram Balaji got into the men’s doubles draw as alternates and upset fifth seeds and 2022 French Open finalists, Ivan Dodig of Croatia and Austin Krajicek of USA, 7-6 (6), 2-6, 6-4 in the first round.

in the junior event, Manas Dhamne won 6-3, 6-3 against local widlcard Jeremy Zhang in the boys’ singles opening round. The 15-year-old Manas made his ATP Tour debut at Tata Open Maharashtra this month as a wildcard. However, Aryan Shah went down 1-6, 2-6 to 10th-seeded Brazilian Joao Fonseca.

Read more stories on Tennis.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Serena Williams’ last game? Reactions to Serena’s retirement hints

Switching from clay to hard court in the middle of a tournament? | ITF J4 Chennai 2022

Tamil Nadu State Tennis C’Ships: A 3.5-hour women’s summit clash headlines final day

Slide shows

Roger Federer press conference - “You always want to play forever...”

Roger Federer to retire: Heartbreak for tennis great in 11 Grand Slam finals - story in pictures

Roger Federer to retire: Swiss maestro’s 20 Grand Slam dunks in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us