Sania Mirza’s last Grand Slam: From Abhinav Bindra to Mithali Raj, tributes pour in for Indian tennis legend from sports community

The all-Indian pair of Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna went down 6-7 (2), 2-6 to the Brazilian duo of Luisa Stefani and Rafael Matos in the Australian Open mixed doubles final at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on Friday.

This was the final Grand Slam match of Mirza’s career as the 36-year-old is set to retire from the sport after next month’s Dubai Masters.

It was an understandably emotional moment for Mirza who struggled to hold back her tears as she addressed the crowds after the loss.

"I couldn't think of a better arena to finish my career at in a Grand Slam."



No, thank you @MirzaSania 💜#AusOpenpic.twitter.com/VLPJb5CUXp — wta (@WTA) January 27, 2023

Here’s how the sporting community reacted to her final Grand Slam match.

Congratulations @MirzaSania on a wonderful career. Thank you for your service to Indian sport and for inspiring millions of girls to take up sport ! — Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) January 27, 2023

Congratulations on an amazing career, @MirzaSania! You've given your everything to tennis and to women's sports. It's an iconic legacy indeed. It was always a pleasure to watch you play & watch you become the champion that you are. Best wishes for your future endeavours. pic.twitter.com/iUFygrt4D4 — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) January 27, 2023

Many congratulations on a glorious career at the Grand Slam @MirzaSania. You have inspired a whole generation of tennis talent in India & beyond.

Wishing you the best of everything in life.

You have made 🇮🇳 proud.

Well played! pic.twitter.com/8t3oURMoPS — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 27, 2023

Thank you,@MirzaSania for teaching an entire generation of young Indian girls how to dream, I was one of them. You have always played with enormous passion throughout the challenges. Your legacy means a lot to Indian sportswomen. Respect and congratulations!!! ✊🙌🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/C6ZFhKuKar — Vinesh Phogat (@Phogat_Vinesh) January 27, 2023

Dear @MirzaSania, you always showed the world how to play bold. You've made the country proud by leaving an incredible mark on the tennis world and inspired generations! 🥹



Thank you for the memories. 🫡#PlayBold#ThankYouSaniaMirza#WomenWhoInspirepic.twitter.com/kGZfIHws1e — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) January 27, 2023

Best wishes @MirzaSania as you bid farewell to your highly successful #GrandSlam career. History of #tennis will be incomplete without you. I am sure your life beyond the Tennis court will be as interesting as your accomplishments in sports. — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) January 27, 2023

What words come to mind when one think of Sania? For me it's Passion,Perseverance and sheer Hard Work. Congratulations @MirzaSania on an outstanding career and all the Best in your second innings #Legend#Tennis#Champion♥️ @AustralianOpenpic.twitter.com/4w1d3eVgAL — Waqar Younis (@waqyounis99) January 27, 2023

What a career.



Cheers to @MirzaSania on completing her tennis journey.



Looking forward to following your next steps. https://t.co/u7F1X2IOi4 — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) January 27, 2023

Dearest Sania, watching you play as a child in Nizam Club, to becoming the Champ that you are has been an inspiration and privilege. Congratulations on making girls stronger everywhere ❤️ Keep doing good, keep shining. Onwards and upwards 🙌🏼🤗 @MirzaSaniahttps://t.co/GV99qrSx1K — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) January 27, 2023

Congratulations on your great career run Sania Mirza. As you bow out of grand slam tennis you have paved the path for many aspiring sportswomen.

Well played! @MirzaSania#SaniaMirza#RohanBopanna#AustralianOpen#GrandSlam — Mohammed Azharuddin (@azharflicks) January 27, 2023

Congratulations on a wonderful career, wishing u the best after ur retirement too! @MirzaSaniapic.twitter.com/V8H4qkljUE — Umar Gul (@mdk_gul) January 27, 2023

Was a pleasure to watch you play at Rod Laver one final time @MirzaSania ! Congratulations on an amazing career and for being an inspiration to so many young Indian girls! Wishing you the very best in life always! — Lara Dutta Bhupathi (@LaraDutta) January 27, 2023