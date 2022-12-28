Tata Open Maharashtra: Sasikumar Mukund gets wildcard entry

Sasikumar Mukund will be the first wildcard entrant for the Tata Open Maharashtra 2023, the organisers of the ATP tourney announced on Wednesday.

The inclusion of India No. 1 Mukund ensures the presence of an Indian in the main round of the ATP 250 event. Yuki Bhambri will also play the singles but will compete in the qualifiers.

This will be Mukund’s second main draw appearance at Tata Open Maharashtra. He also played in the main round in 2021. He is in good form. In September, Mukund won the ITF Futures event in Portugal — his first title in five years. He also finished runner-up at an ITF 15 event in Egypt earlier this month.

The qualifiers will be held on December 31, 2022, while the main round will be held from January 2 to January 7, 2023.