Serena Williams set for Wimbledon 2022 return

Serena Williams is set to return to the tennis court during Wimbledon this year, the 23-time Grand Slam winner confirmed on Tuesday.

"SW and SW19. It’s a date. 2022 See you there. Let’s Go," said Serena in an Instagram post.

The former world No 1 was not on the women's singles entry list after her ranking dropped too low to compete. However, the wildcards are yet to be announced.

Williams suffered a first-round exit at the grass-court Slam in 2021 with an injury. She would later withdraw from the US Open with a leg injury and was absent from the subsequent Australian Open and Roland Garros.

The 40-year-old, who won her final singles Slam in 2017 at the Australian Open, will be vying for a eighth Wimbledon title, to equal Margaret Court for the most women's singles Slams of all time (24).

