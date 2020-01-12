Tennis Tennis Serena wins Auckland Classic to lift first title in three years Top seed Serena Williams, in Auckland to tune-up for the Australian Open, slipped 1-3 behind in the first set against the unseeded Pegula before victory. AFP 12 January, 2020 11:38 IST It is Serena Williams' first title since 2017 when she won the Australian Open, a tournament she is targeting again this year to match Margaret Court's all-time record of 24 major singles titles. - Getty Images AFP 12 January, 2020 11:38 IST Serena Williams ended a three-year title drought Sunday when she overcame a sluggish start to beat outsider Jessica Pegula 6-3, 6-4 in an all-American final at the WTA Auckland Classic.The 38-year-old and tournament top seed, in Auckland to tune-up for the Australian Open, slipped 1-3 behind in the first set against the unseeded Pegula. A first title in three years for @serenawilliams !She beats Pegula 6-3, 6-4 at @ASB_Classic ! pic.twitter.com/EUnWlLAQQe— WTA (@WTA) January 12, 2020 But once she found her range there was never any doubt that Williams would claim her 73rd WTA title.It is Williams' first title since 2017 when she won the Australian Open, a tournament she is targeting again this year to match Margaret Court's all-time record of 24 major singles titles. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.