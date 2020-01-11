The records in sight in 2020 for Nadal, Djokovic and Federer

Rafael Nadal

World number one Rafael Nadal will be eyeing a 13th French Open title in the new year having racked up a dozen already. The Spaniard, who has won 19 grand slams, is also one major shy of Roger Federer's tally of 20. He begins the season looking to add to his solitary Australian Open title, which has eluded him in two of the last three seasons having lost to Novak Djokovic and Federer in the 2019 and 2017 finals respectively.

Novak Djokovic

The Serbian will look to add to his 16 grand slam title starting with the Australian Open, where he has won an unprecedented seven titles so far. The world number two is one of only four male players in the Open era to win a major seven or more times. If he were to win at Melbourne Park again, he'll join Federer with eight titles at a grand slam.

Roger Federer

Federer will be looking to add to his eight Wimbledon titles as he gears up for a fresh season. The Swiss can also surpass Pete Sampras and Jimmy Connors, with whom he's currently tied on five titles in the Open era, for the most US Open titles should he win at Flushing Meadows in 2020.