Tennis

Serena Williams withdraws from French Open

The 39-year-old was scheduled to play her second-round match against Bulgarian Tsvetana Pironkova on Wednesday.

30 September, 2020 15:56 IST

Serena Williams withdrew ahead of her second round match against Tsvetana Pironkova.   -  Getty Images

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
Serena Williams has withdrawn from the French Open with an Achilles injury, according to various reports.

The American, with 23 Grand Slam titles, was looking to equal Margaret Court's all-time record of 24 in Paris this year.

(More to follow...)

