Tennis Tennis Serena Williams withdraws from French Open The 39-year-old was scheduled to play her second-round match against Bulgarian Tsvetana Pironkova on Wednesday. Team Sportstar 30 September, 2020 15:56 IST Serena Williams withdrew ahead of her second round match against Tsvetana Pironkova. - Getty Images Team Sportstar 30 September, 2020 15:56 IST Serena Williams has withdrawn from the French Open with an Achilles injury, according to various reports.The 39-year-old was scheduled to play her second-round match against Bulgarian Tsvetana Pironkova on Wednesday.The American, with 23 Grand Slam titles, was looking to equal Margaret Court's all-time record of 24 in Paris this year.(More to follow...)