Tennis

Seville to host 2023 Billie Jean King Cup Finals

This will be the first time since 2008 that Spain hosts the finals of the competition, known until 2020 as the Fed Cup.

Reuters
LONDON 10 May, 2023 18:36 IST
FILE PHOTO: The Poland team during the Billie Jean King Cup Qualifier match in April.

FILE PHOTO: The Poland team during the Billie Jean King Cup Qualifier match in April. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Seville will host the 2023 Billie Jean King Cup Finals, the International Tennis Federation announced on Wednesday.

The showpiece women’s team event, featuring 12 nations, will take place from November 7 to 12.

It is the first time since 2008 that Spain has hosted the finals of the competition, known until 2020 as the Fed Cup.

Last season’s winner Switzerland will be joined by runner-up Australia and wildcard pick Poland as well as the nine nations that came through the recent qualifiers - host Spain, Canada, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Italy, Kazakhstan, Slovenia and the United States.

Teams will compete in four round-robin groups of three, with the four group winners progressing to the semifinals.

The draw for the groups takes place on May 24. Seville will also host the Finals in 2024. 

