Tennis

Sinner embracing more positive mindset ahead of Italian Open

Sinner withdrew from the Barcelona Open quarterfinals last month due to illness and skipped the Madrid Open the following week, but the 21-year-old said he is fully fit for the Italian Open.

Reuters
BENGALURU 10 May, 2023 11:48 IST
BENGALURU 10 May, 2023 11:48 IST
File Photo: Sinner has been in good form this season, having won his seventh Tour-level title in Montpellier and reaching the finals in Miami and Rotterdam.

File Photo: Sinner has been in good form this season, having won his seventh Tour-level title in Montpellier and reaching the finals in Miami and Rotterdam. | Photo Credit: Getty Images/DAVID RAMOS

Sinner withdrew from the Barcelona Open quarterfinals last month due to illness and skipped the Madrid Open the following week, but the 21-year-old said he is fully fit for the Italian Open.

Jannik Sinner said he is now playing with a different mindset and is not afraid to predict he can win the “big, big matches” as the Italian returns to the court in front of his home fans in Rome this week.

Sinner withdrew from the Barcelona Open quarterfinals last month due to illness and skipped the Madrid Open the following week, but the 21-year-old said he is fully fit for the Italian Open.

Also Read
Kenin moves into Rome second round with battling win, Fernandez out

Seeded eighth seed in Rome, Sinner reached the quarters last year for the first time and he is aiming to go the distance this time around.

“I have a different mindset now,” he told the ATP website on Tuesday. “I’m not scared to say that I can win big, big matches. I’m here, I can do it ... But in another way, you have to have the right respect for every single player.

“Every player is so tough. Also, emotion-wise, it’s sometimes not easy. But if I go in my way, I want to push myself to the limits because I know that, especially there, I can show some very good tennis.”

Sinner has been in good form this season, having won his seventh Tour-level title in Montpellier and reaching the finals in Miami and Rotterdam.

The Italian Open runs until May 21, with the French Open Grand Slam beginning in Paris a week later.

Read more stories on Tennis.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Carlos Alcaraz says, ‘I am not a replacement for Nadal’

Watch: Andy Murray does it again! Saves 5 match points to beat Jiri Lehecka in Qatar Open SF

Watch: Sania Mirza’s journey through the years

Slide shows

2023 Laureus World Sports Awards- In Pictures

Roger Federer press conference - “You always want to play forever...”

Roger Federer to retire: Heartbreak for tennis great in 11 Grand Slam finals - story in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us