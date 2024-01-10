MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Shelton ends losing run to reach Auckland quarterfinals

Top seed Ben Shelton got his Australian Open preparations back on track Wednesday after a run of defeats with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Hungary’s Fabian Marozsan at the Auckland Classic.

Published : Jan 10, 2024 14:42 IST , Auckland - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Ben Shelton of USA in action.
Ben Shelton of USA in action. | Photo Credit: CHRIS HYDE
infoIcon

Ben Shelton of USA in action. | Photo Credit: CHRIS HYDE

Top seed Ben Shelton got his Australian Open preparations back on track Wednesday with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Hungary’s Fabian Marozsan at the Auckland Classic, having suffered a series of first-round defeats in earlier tournaments.

The American world number 16 reached the quarter-final of the Australian Open, the last four at the US Open and secured a first ATP title in Tokyo in his first full season on tour in 2023.

But the 21-year-old ended his campaign with first-round exits in Vienna and Paris, before another first-up loss last week in Brisbane.

“It was definitely a tough match playing against Fabian,” said Shelton after getting past the world number 65 Marozsan in 71 minutes.

READ | Pegula reaches Adelaide quarters, Mertens progresses in Hobart

“I had a tough win against him last year at a Challenger tournament. So really cool to have a match-up first against him, he’s a great player. It was a fun match but happy to get through it.”

Shelton, who sent down 10 aces, faces a quarter-final on Thursday against Spaniard Roberto Carballes Baena, who beat Austrian seventh seed Sebastian Ofner 7-5, 6-3, one of four seeds to tumble out on Wednesday.

Third-seed Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina was thrashed 6-1, 6-1 by France’s Alexandre Muller and eighth-seeded Australian Max Purcell lost 6-2, 6-4 to Japan’s Taro Daniel.

Fourth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada lost his first singles match of the year 7-6 (11/9), 7-5 to German Daniel Altmaier.

Second-seeded Briton Cameron Norrie survived a scare from French teenager Luca Van Assche, winning 6-3, 6-7 (6/8), 6-1.

Norrie’s quarter-final will be against Chilean qualifier Alejandro Tabilo, who got past Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp 7-5, 6-3.

Related Topics

Ben Shelton /

Auckland Classic /

Fabian Marozsan

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Kerala Blasters vs Shillong Lajong LIVE Score, Kalinga Super Cup 2024: KBFC 2-1 SLFC, Renan scores from the spot after Peprah’s brace gives Tuskers early lead
    Team Sportstar
  2. Shelton ends losing run to reach Auckland quarterfinals
    AFP
  3. Pegula reaches Adelaide quarters, Mertens progresses in Hobart
    Reuters
  4. Australian Open 2024: Djokovic, Swiatek confirmed as top seeds
    Team Sportstar
  5. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Vishnu Vinod dazzles on his comeback
    M. R. Praveen Chandran
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Leander Paes on Hall of Fame induction — ‘My parents’ encouragement and constant love are the reasons I could achieve it all’

Shayan Acharya,Amitabha Das Sharma
Two to tango: Two Indians have directly qualified for the Paris Games already — Neeraj Chopra did so with his first throw at the World Championships while Jena followed suit at the Asian Games with his silver medal-winning effort.

Paris Olympics 2024: Who will join Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in javelin throw event

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Shelton ends losing run to reach Auckland quarterfinals
    AFP
  2. Australian Open 2024: Djokovic, Swiatek confirmed as top seeds
    Team Sportstar
  3. Pegula reaches Adelaide quarters, Mertens progresses in Hobart
    Reuters
  4. Alcaraz has sights set on Djokovic and number one spot at Australian Open
    Reuters
  5. Djokovic poised to scale Grand Slam peak at favourite stomping ground
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Kerala Blasters vs Shillong Lajong LIVE Score, Kalinga Super Cup 2024: KBFC 2-1 SLFC, Renan scores from the spot after Peprah’s brace gives Tuskers early lead
    Team Sportstar
  2. Shelton ends losing run to reach Auckland quarterfinals
    AFP
  3. Pegula reaches Adelaide quarters, Mertens progresses in Hobart
    Reuters
  4. Australian Open 2024: Djokovic, Swiatek confirmed as top seeds
    Team Sportstar
  5. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Vishnu Vinod dazzles on his comeback
    M. R. Praveen Chandran
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment