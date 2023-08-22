MagazineBuy Print

Simona Halep dropped from U.S. Open field with doping suspension

The U.S. Tennis Association announced that Halep, a two-time Grand Slam champion and former No. 1-ranked player, “was automatically withdrawn” when the tournament’s qualifying draw was held.

Published : Aug 22, 2023 09:07 IST , NEW YORK - 1 MIN READ

AP
Simona Halep during a Press conference at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. (File Photo)
Simona Halep during a Press conference at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Simona Halep during a Press conference at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Simona Halep was dropped from the U.S. Open field on Monday because of a provisional doping suspension.

The U.S. Tennis Association announced that Halep, a two-time Grand Slam champion and former No. 1-ranked player, “was automatically withdrawn” when the tournament’s qualifying draw was held.

Halep’s spot in the main draw for the women’s singles tournament in Flushing Meadows went to Taylor Townsend. Play begins on August 28. During a provisional suspension, a player is ineligible to compete in or attend any sanctioned events.

ATP Rankings: Djokovic closes in on World No. 1 Alcaraz after epic Cincinnati Open title

Halep tested positive at last year’s U.S. Open for the banned substance Roxadustat, according to the International Tennis Integrity Agency.

That is a drug approved for medical use in the European Union to treat the symptoms of anaemia caused by chronic kidney failure. According to the EU’s medicines agency, it stimulates the body to produce more of the natural hormone erythropoietin, or EPO, which has long been a doping product favoured by cyclists and distance runners.

Halep was accused of a second doping offence in May for irregularities in her Athlete Biological Passport. She was seeded No. 7 in New York in 2022 and lost in the first round to Daria Snigur of Ukraine.

Halep is a 31-year-old from Romania who first reached No. 1 in the WTA rankings in 2017. She won the French Open in 2018 by beating Sloane Stephens in the final, and Wimbledon in 2019 by defeating Serena Williams in the title match.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
