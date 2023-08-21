WTA Rankings: Cincinnati champion Gauff moves up to sixth, Muchova makes Top 10 debut

Here is all you need to know about the latest WTA Rankings released on August 21, 2023.

Coco Gauff moved up while Karolina Muchova made her Top 10 debut in the latest WTA Rankings released on Monday.

American teenager Gauff clinched her maiden WTA 1000 level title by beating French Open runner-up Muchova 6-3, 6-4 in the Cincinnati Open final on Sunday. As a result, Gauff moved up one place to sixth. Czech Republic’s Muchova, jumped seven spots to become the new World No. 10.

Defending champion Carolina Garcia of France lost to Sloane Stephens in the round of 32 and slipped to seventh.

Women's Top 10 (POL) Iga Swiatek - 9955 points (BLR) Aryna Sabalenka - 8746 points (USA) Jessica Pegula - 5945 points (KAZ) Elena Rybakina - 5670 points (TUN) Ons Jabeur - 4831 points (USA) Coco Gauff - 4595 points (FRA) Caroline Garcia - 3820 points (GRE) Maria Sakkari - 3585 points (CZE) Marketa Vondrousova - 3400 points (CZE) Karolina Muchova - 2995 points

Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova, who lost to World No. 1 Iga Swiatek in the quarterfinals, moved up a place to a new career-high of nine. Italy’s Jasmine Paolini, who Gauff defeated in the last-eight fixture, also reached a career-best ranking of 35 after jumping eight spots.

Elisabetta Cocciaretto (29th), Linda Noskova (42nd) and Kayla Day (91st) are the other players who have reached a new career-high this week.