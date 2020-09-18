Tennis Tennis Spectators to be allowed to watch Italian Open Sports events in Italy have been played without fans due to the COVID-19, although some supporters have been allowed into pre-season football friendlies. Reuters ROME 18 September, 2020 18:14 IST Giant tennis balls are placed on the tribune seats at the Italian Open in Rome on Friday. - AP Reuters ROME 18 September, 2020 18:14 IST Up to 1,000 spectators will be allowed to watch each of the final two days of the Italian Open tennis tournament as Italy begins to open up stadiums to fans, sports minister Vincenzo Spadafora said on Friday.Professional sports events in Italy have been played without fans since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, although some supporters have been allowed into pre-season football friendlies. WTA event in Austria eyes new dates in November-December “At last, starting from the semi-finals and finals of the (Italian Open), a thousand spectators will be able to attend all the sports competitions that will be held in the open air and which scrupulously respect the rules on spacing, masks and seat reservations”, Spadafora told reporters.He added that it was “a first, but significant step towards returning, hopefully soon, to normality in sport.”The semifinals of the men's and women's tournaments will be on Sunday with the respective finals on Monday. Spadafora did not make any mention of the Serie A football championship which starts at the weekend. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos