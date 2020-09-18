Tennis

WTA event in Austria eyes new dates in November-December

Professional tennis came to a halt in early March due to the coronavirus pandemic and restarted last month in Italy before moving to the United States.

18 September, 2020 15:57 IST

The Upper Austria Ladies Linz, scheduled for October 12-18, and the Hana Bank Korea Open in Seoul are waiting for new dates in the WTA calendar.   -  GETTY IMAGES

The WTA Tour's event in Austria will not go ahead as scheduled next month due to the COVID-19 pandemic but organisers say they hope to find a new window in November or December.

The Upper Austria Ladies Linz, scheduled for October 12-18, and the Hana Bank Korea Open in Seoul are waiting for new dates according to the provisional calendar for the rest of 2020.

“We would like to inform you that the Upper Austria Ladies Linz will not take place on the planned date ... due to the pandemic,” tournament director Sandra Reichel said on the tournament website.

“Possible dates are from the beginning of November to the second week of December.”

Professional tennis came to a halt in early March due to the pandemic and restarted last month in Italy before moving to the United States for a hardcourt swing that included the U.S. Open in New York.

The Tour on Thursday announced the cancellation of the Kremlin Cup in Moscow, scheduled for October 26-November 1, due to rising COVID-19 infection rate in the Russian capital.

