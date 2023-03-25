Tsitsipas into Miami third round after Gasquet injury

Two-time Grand Slam runner up Stefanos Tsitsipas received a bye into the Miami Open third round after Richard Gasquet withdrew with an ankle injury.

Greek number two seed Tsitsipas, will now face the winner of Sebastien Baez and Cristian Garin’s second round tie.

Tsitsipas was runner up at this year’s Australian Open and 2021’s French Open but lost his opening round match at Indian Wells earlier this month.