Tennis

Tsitsipas into Miami third round after Gasquet injury

Greek number two seed Tsitsipas, will now face the winner of Sebastien Baez and Cristian Garin’s second round tie.

AFP
25 March, 2023 22:21 IST
25 March, 2023 22:21 IST
Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in action at the Indian Wells. (FILE PHOTO)

Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in action at the Indian Wells. (FILE PHOTO) | Photo Credit: HARRY HOW

Greek number two seed Tsitsipas, will now face the winner of Sebastien Baez and Cristian Garin’s second round tie.

Two-time Grand Slam runner up Stefanos Tsitsipas received a bye into the Miami Open third round after Richard Gasquet withdrew with an ankle injury.

Greek number two seed Tsitsipas, will now face the winner of Sebastien Baez and Cristian Garin’s second round tie.

Tsitsipas was runner up at this year’s Australian Open and 2021’s French Open but lost his opening round match at Indian Wells earlier this month.

Results
Stefanos Tsitsipas (2), Greece, def. Richard Gasquet, France, walkover.
Francisco Cerundolo (25), Argentina, def. Aleksandar Kovacevic, United States, 6-4, 6-4.

Read more stories on Tennis.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Serena Williams’ last game? Reactions to Serena’s retirement hints

Switching from clay to hard court in the middle of a tournament? | ITF J4 Chennai 2022

Tamil Nadu State Tennis C’Ships: A 3.5-hour women’s summit clash headlines final day

Slide shows

Roger Federer press conference - “You always want to play forever...”

Roger Federer to retire: Heartbreak for tennis great in 11 Grand Slam finals - story in pictures

Roger Federer to retire: Swiss maestro’s 20 Grand Slam dunks in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us