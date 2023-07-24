MagazineBuy Print

ATP Rankings: Sumit Nagal returns to Top 200

ATP Rankings: India’s Sumit Nagal returned to Top 200 after winning his second Challenger title of the season in Tampere.

Published : Jul 24, 2023 19:17 IST , CHENNAI

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: India’s Sumit Nagal is back in the ATP Top 200.
FILE PHOTO: India’s Sumit Nagal is back in the ATP Top 200. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: India’s Sumit Nagal is back in the ATP Top 200. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Here is all you need to know about the latest ATP Rankings released on July 24, 2023.

India’s Sumit Nagal returned to Top 200 in the latest ATP Rankings released on Monday.

Nagal won his second Challenger title this season in Tampere on Sunday to make a massive jump of 53 spots. The Indian, who has a career-high of 122, is currently World No. 178 and will be able to play in the US Open qualifiers.

Andrey Rublev beat Casper Ruud in the Nordea Open final but both stayed at the fourth and seventh place, respectively.

Adrian Mannarino, the title winner in Newport, gained 11 places to move to 27th. American teenager Alex Michelsen, who lost to the Frenchman in his maiden ATP Tour final, moved up 50 places to 140th.

ATP Top 10
(ESP) Carlos Alcaraz - 9375 points
(SRB) Novak Djokovic - 8795 points
(RUS) Daniil Medvedev - 6520 points
(NOR) Casper Ruud - 4905 points
(GRE) Stefanos Tsitsipas - 4850 points
(DEN) Holger Rune - 4825 points
(RUS) Andrey Rublev - 4730 points
(ITA) Jannik Sinner - 3975 points
(USA) Taylor Fritz - 3310 points
(USA) Frances Tiafoe - 3130 points

Pedro Cachin made his Top 50 debut after claiming his maiden Tour-level title in Gstaad. Argentine Cachin defeated Spain’s Albert Ramos-Vinolas 3-6, 6-0, 7-5 in the final and moved up 41 places to 49th. Ramos-Vinolas is 65th after gaining 14 places.

In doubles, India’s Anirudh Chandrasekar made his Top 100 debut after reaching the Newport semifinals with compatriot N. Vijay Sundar Prashanth.

INDIANS
Doubles
Rohan Bopanna - 8 (moved down one spot)
Yuki Bhambri - 60 (jumped four spots)
Saketh Myneni - 77 (jumped four spots)
Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan - 91 (moved up two spots)
N. Sriram Balaji - 94 (moved up three spots)
Anirudh Chandrasekar - 100 (gained nine places)
N. Vijay Sundar Prashanth - 109 (moved up 15 places)
Arjun Kadhe - 122 (moved up one spot)
Purav Raja - 156 (slipped three spots)
Divij Sharan - 178 (slipped nine spots)
Singles
Sumit Nagal - 178 (moved up 53 spots)
Mukund Sasikumar - 346 (jumped 10 spots)
Prajnesh Gunneswaran - 481 (moved down 22 spots)
Digvijaypratap Singh - 515 (moved down one spot)
Ramkumar Ramanathan - 521 (moved down two places)

