Challenger tennis: Sumit Nagal crashes out in quarterfinals

Sumit Nagal was beaten 6-3, 6-1 by Bernabe Zapata Miralles of Spain in the quarterfinals of the €88,520 Challenger tennis tournament in Germany on Thursday.

READ| Challenger tennis: Sumit Nagal enters quarterfinals in Germany

The quarterfinal entry fetched 18 ATP points and €2,480.

READ| Clinical Djokovic moves into Italian Open quarterfinals

On Wednesday, India's No.1 tennis player Nagal had beaten Antoine Hoang of France 1-6, 6-1, 6-4 in the pre-quarterfinals.

READ| Djokovic loses cool, wins match against Fritz in Rome rain

The results:

€88,520 Challenger, Heilbronn, Germany Singles (quarterfinals): Bernabe Zapata Miralles (Esp) bt Sumit Nagal 6-3, 6-1.