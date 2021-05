Challenger tennis: Sumit Nagal enters quarterfinals in Germany

The country’s No.1 tennis player Sumit Nagal beat Antoine Hoang of France 1-6, 6-1, 6-4 in the pre-quarterfinals of the €88,520 Challenger tennis tournament in Germany on Wednesday.



Sumit will play Bernabe Zapata Miralles of Spain in the quarterfinals.

In the Challenger in Croatia, Sriram Balaji and Ramkumar Ramanathan missed nearly a dozen match points and got beaten 6-7(6) 7-6(12), 11-9 in the doubles pre-quarterfinals by Roman Jebavy and Andrej Martin.

The results: €88,520 Challenger, Heilbronn, Germany Singles (pre-quarterfinals): Sumit Nagal bt Antoine Hoang (Fra) 1-6, 6-1, 6-4.



€44,820 Challenger, Zagreb, Croatia Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Roman Jebavy (Cze) & Andrej Martin (Svk)

bt Sriram Balaji & Ramkumar Ramanathan 6-7(6), 7-6(12), [11-9].