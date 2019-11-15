Taipei OEC Open: Prarthana Thombare bows out in quarterfinals

Prarthana Thombare in partnership with Isabella Shinikova of Bulgaria was beaten 6-3, 6-4 by the Chinese Taipei team of I-Hsuan Cho and Yi-Tsen Cho in the doubles quarterfinals of the USD 125,000 WTA tennis tournament in Taipei.

In the ITF men’s Futures in Mozambique, Rishab Agarwal was beaten in the quarterfinals 6-3, 6-3 by the top seed Benjamin Lock of Zimbabwe.

In the USD 162,480 Challenger in Houston, U.S., Sriram Balaji and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan were yet to play their doubles quarterfinals against the top seeds.

In the ITF women’s tournament in Cancun, Mexico, Ramya Natarajan had not yet played her first round of singles and doubles.