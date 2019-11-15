Tennis Tennis Taipei OEC Open: Prarthana Thombare bows out in quarterfinals Prarthana and Bulgaria’s Isabella Shinikova go down to the Chinese Taipei pair of I-Hsuan Cho and Yi-Tsen Cho. Team Sportstar 15 November, 2019 20:11 IST Prarthana Thombare (in picture) and Isabella Shinikova of Bulgaria were defeated in straight sets. - Getty Images Team Sportstar 15 November, 2019 20:11 IST Prarthana Thombare in partnership with Isabella Shinikova of Bulgaria was beaten 6-3, 6-4 by the Chinese Taipei team of I-Hsuan Cho and Yi-Tsen Cho in the doubles quarterfinals of the USD 125,000 WTA tennis tournament in Taipei.In the ITF men’s Futures in Mozambique, Rishab Agarwal was beaten in the quarterfinals 6-3, 6-3 by the top seed Benjamin Lock of Zimbabwe.Read | ITF Tour: Sowjanya Bavisetti moves into semisIn the USD 162,480 Challenger in Houston, U.S., Sriram Balaji and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan were yet to play their doubles quarterfinals against the top seeds.In the ITF women’s tournament in Cancun, Mexico, Ramya Natarajan had not yet played her first round of singles and doubles.The resultsUSD 125,000 WTA, Chinese TaipeiDoubles (quarterfinals): I-Hsuan Cho & Yi-Tsen Cho (Tpe) bt Isabella Shinikova (Bul) & Prarthana Thombare 6-3, 6-4.USD 15,000 ITF men, Maputo, MozambiqueSingles (quarterfinals): Benjamin Lock (Zim) bt Rishab Agarwal 6-3, 6-3.Doubles (quarterfinals): Vasilios Caripi & Vaughn Hunter (RSA) bt David Perez Sanz (Esp) & Jatin Dahiya 1-0 (retired). Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.