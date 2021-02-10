Challenger tennis: Arjun Kadhe-Roberto Cid Subervi in quarterfinals

Arjun Kadhe in partnership with Roberto Cid Subervi of the Dominican Republic beat the third seeds Benjamin Bonzi and Tristan Lamasine of France 4-6, 6-4, 10-4 in the doubles pre-quarterfinals of the $52,080 Challenger tennis tournament in South Africa on Wednesday.

The results:

$52,080 Challenger, Potchefstroom, South Africa Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Roberto Cid Subervi (Dom) & Arjun Kadhe bt Benjamin Bonzi & Tristan Lamasine (Fra) 4-6, 6-4, [10-4].