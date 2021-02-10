Tennis Tennis Challenger tennis: Arjun Kadhe-Roberto Cid Subervi in quarterfinals Kadhe-Subervi beat the third seeds Benjamin Bonzi and Tristan Lamasine 4-6, 6-4, 10-4 in the doubles pre-quarterfinals on Wednesday. Team Sportstar 10 February, 2021 21:10 IST Arjun Kadhe (in photo)-Roberto Cid Subervi beat Benjamin Bonzi-Tristan Lamasine in the $52,080 Challenger tennis tournament pre-quarterfinals on Wednesday. - FILE PHOTO/K.V. SRINIVASAN Team Sportstar 10 February, 2021 21:10 IST Arjun Kadhe in partnership with Roberto Cid Subervi of the Dominican Republic beat the third seeds Benjamin Bonzi and Tristan Lamasine of France 4-6, 6-4, 10-4 in the doubles pre-quarterfinals of the $52,080 Challenger tennis tournament in South Africa on Wednesday.READ| Australian Open: Kyrgios raises the roof with epic comeback win over Humbert The results:$52,080 Challenger, Potchefstroom, South Africa Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Roberto Cid Subervi (Dom) & Arjun Kadhe bt Benjamin Bonzi & Tristan Lamasine (Fra) 4-6, 6-4, [10-4]. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos