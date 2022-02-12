Tennis Tennis Tsitsipas fights back to reach Rotterdam final Top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas reached his first final since last year's French Open when he came back from a set down to defeat Czech qualifier Jiri Lehecka in the Rotterdam semi-finals on Saturday. AFP 12 February, 2022 22:55 IST World number four Tsitsipas edged his 20-year-old rival 4-6, 6-4, 6-2. - AP AFP 12 February, 2022 22:55 IST Top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas reached his first final since last year's French Open when he came back from a set down to defeat Czech qualifier Jiri Lehecka in the Rotterdam semi-finals on Saturday.World number four Tsitsipas edged his 20-year-old rival 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 and will face either defending champion Andrey Rublev or Felix Auger-Aliassime for the title on Sunday. ALSO READ | Ruud reaches semifinals of Argentina Open; rain stops play "He was really pushing me," said Greek star Tsitsipas."I didn't know what to expect, so I was trying to figure out his patterns and his game. He was playing incredibly well after the first serve, pressing and attacking like I had never seen before. I had to stay in the match and I managed to survive." Read more stories on Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :