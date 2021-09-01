Tennis Tennis Naomi Osaka advances to US Open third round by walkover The defending champion Osaka was set to play Olga Danilovic of Serbia in the first match of the day in Arthur Ashe Stadium. AP 01 September, 2021 20:58 IST Naomi Osaka in action. - AP AP 01 September, 2021 20:58 IST Naomi Osaka has advanced to the third round of the U.S. Open after her second-round opponent withdrew for medical reasons.The defending champion was set to play Olga Danilovic of Serbia in the first match of the day in Arthur Ashe Stadium.READ: Andreescu outlasts Golubic to second round of US Open The U.S. Tennis Association said the match between women's No. 12 seed Simona Halep and Kristina Kucova would move to Ashe. Read more stories on Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :