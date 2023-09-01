MagazineBuy Print

US Open 2023: Novak Djokovic vs Laslo Djere, Third Round Preview, Head-to-head record, live streaming info

US Open 2023: Three-time winner and second seed Novak Djokovic takes on Laslo Djere in the third round on Friday.

Published : Sep 01, 2023 22:49 IST

Team Sportstar
Novak Djokovic (left) faces Laslo Djere (right) in an all-Serbian battle in the third round of the US Open on Friday.
Novak Djokovic (left) faces Laslo Djere (right) in an all-Serbian battle in the third round of the US Open on Friday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Novak Djokovic (left) faces Laslo Djere (right) in an all-Serbian battle in the third round of the US Open on Friday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Three-time winner and second seed Novak Djokovic takes on Laslo Djere in the third round of the US Open on Friday.

The all-Serbian battle is scheduled to be the last match in Arthur Ashe Stadium on day five.

US Open: When and where to watch?
The US Open third-round match between Novak Djokovic and Laslo Djere could begin at 6:30AM IST on Saturday and will be telecast live on  Sony Sports network while the live streaming will be available on Sony Liv.

Djokovic enters the round of 32 clash after dominant wins over Frenchman Alexandre Muller and Spaniard Bernabe Zapata Miralles, losing only 11 games in six sets.

The 36-year-old Serbian is playing in New York for the first time since 2021. He had to miss last year’s edition as the US did not allow entry to international travellers who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19. That restriction was removed in May this year.

After his win over Zapata Miralles, Djokovic said, “I still have the hunger.” The Serbian, who is chasing his 24th Major title, will overtake Carlos Alcaraz and return to top of the ATP Rankings after the US Open.

World No. 38 Djere too has won both his matches in straight sets. He defeated local player Brandon Nakashima 7-5, 6-4, 6-4 in the opening round before taking down French qualifier Hugo Gaston 6-1, 6-2, 6-3 in the round of 64.

Djere is looking to reach the fourth round of a Major for the first time in his career. He has a 0-6 win-loss record against Top 10 players at Majors.

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD

Djokovic and Djere have faced each other only once - in the round of 16 in Belgrade last year where Djokovic won 2-6, 7-6(6), 7-6(4) in three hours and 21 minutes.

However, that match was played on clay.

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton's vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men's team's future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
